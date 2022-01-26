The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) Director- General and a Principal Regulatory Officer for corrupt practices.

Bernice Mwale, aged 64, of Chudleigh, Lusaka and Brian Muwanei Kabika, aged 42, of Meanwood Chamba Valley, Lusaka have been charged with Willful Failure to Comply with Applicable Law and Procedure contrary to Section 34 sub section (2) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Details are that on dates unknown but between 1st July 2019 and 30th September, 2019 Ms Mwale and Mr Kabika jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, failed to comply with applicable procedure and regulations when processing license number PL/ 5- 00091/19, in favor of Honeybee Pharmacy.

The above officials have since been released on Bond and will appear in Court soon.

Meanwhile, The Kasama Magistrate Court has convicted a Ndola businessman to four (4) years imprisonment for corruption.

The Anti – Corruption Commission- Kasama in November 2021, arrested and charged Albert Oraya Nkonde 39, of house no. CHT 3277, Chifubu Ndola, for corrupt practices, contrary to section 19 (2) as read with Section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012, of the Laws of Zambia.

Details are that Mr Nkonde in Kasama district, Northern Province Zambia, on a date unknown but between 1st February 2021 and 28th February 2021 did corruptly give K5, 000 cash gratification to a Zambia Police Inspector Martha Ngambi as a reward or inducement for her to release three (3) impounded motor vehicles that traffic Police officers had impounded, a matter or transaction concerning the Zambia Police, a public body.

The matter was presided over by Magistrate Hon. Samson Mumba.