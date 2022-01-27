Patriotic Front (PF)’s Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda has said that while the entire country is gripped with fear over the revelation of a storm named ANA heading towards Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema has chosen to leave the country for what he said a book launch, which many have considered as a clear show of misplaced priority on the part of State House.

In a statement released to the media, Mr. Nacinda said that when the President was in opposition, his party, the UPND used to go to the mountain tops whenever President Edgar Lungu traveled out mostly on crucial state visits.

Mr. Nakacinda said that it’s in difficult times like this, why people elect leaders and for the most part a President to stay home and provide sound leadership when people are gripped in fear and distress.

Mr. Nakacinda said that other than what he described as pointless Facebook postings meant to justify his pointless trip, the president should be on the frontline coordinating response and mobilization of contingent resources both from government and stakeholders.

Mr. Nakacinda said that, as Patriotic Front, the party sympathizes with the people and can only pray for Gods hand and favor on Zambia and the neighbouring countries so that lives and property are lost.

Meanwhile, the South African Government President released the following statement regarding the President’s visit.

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S VISIT TO SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa and Zambia cement Bilateral Relations

26 January 2022 – 6:45pm

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this afternoon, Wednesday 26 January 2022, received His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema of the Republic of Zambia for a courtesy visit at the Mahlamba Ndlopfu official residence in Tshwane.

President Hichilema is visiting South Africa as an invited guest speaker at a private function.

President Hichilema’s courtesy call on President Ramaphosa provided an opportunity for bilateral discussions between South Africa and Zambia ahead of an Inaugural Bi-National Commission scheduled for later this year.

Today’s meeting also touched on regional issues, reaffirming South Africa and Zambia’s common international policy of a stable and peaceful continent.

This shared approach includes the use of multilateral bodies to advance the African Agenda and that of the global South, and the collective solidarity of the SADC community in the fight against terrorism and insurgencies.

President Ramaphosa commended Zambia’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, reasserting that developing countries must have equity in developing and distributing vaccines.

The two leaders also noted progress in the establishment of facilities in Africa for the production of vaccines and other therapeutics that will reach populations around the continent.

The leaders identified the need for South Africa and Zambia to keep one another abreast of investment opportunities in each country and to actively encourage business to invest in areas of mutual benefit for regional development, such as in mineral beneficiation, local manufacturing and agriculture.

President Ramaphosa and President Hichilema cemented bilateral relations between the two countries.

South Africa and Zambia enjoy cordial bilateral relations, underpinned by strong historical and political bonds that date back to the era of the liberation struggle and apartheid colonialism