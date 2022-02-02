Zambia Police have said that they have deployed enough Police officers Kabwata Constituency which will go into a by-election tomorrow.

In a statement released to the media, Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba stated that political parties should adhere to the Electoral code of conduct.

“In view of the forthcoming Parliamentary by-election for Kabwata Constituency in Lusaka Province scheduled for Thursday, 3rd February, 2022, we wish to advise all Political players to adhere to the provisions of the Electral Process Act and other related pieces of legislation.

As Zambia Police Service, we have deployed enough police officers on the ground in order to maintain law and order throughout the voting process at all polling stations under Kabwata Constituency,” Mr Kajoba stated.

He wanted the police will not to tolerate illicit activities such as violence.

“With regard to policing elections, it is our duty to create a safe and secure environment for all participating electoral stakeholders irrespective of their political affiliation or organisations. We will not tolerate illicit practices such as political violence and other electoral related offences. It is gratifying to mention that so far we have not recorded any political violence or malpractice related case as campaigns by all Political party players have been going on peacefully and incident free. We commend the various Political party leadership taking part in the Kabwata By-Election for exhibiting high levels of maturity, tolerance and respect for the law,” Mr Kajoba stated.

He stated that it is the duty of every Zambian to promote peace.

“To the citizenry, it is the duty and responsibility of every individual to see to it that peace prevails at all times even after this By-Election. We would like to warn all those that would want to cause confusion to reconsider their intentions as the Police will not tolerate any form of lawlessness and perpetrators and all those involved will be dealt with accordingly. The rule of law shall and will always be applied firmly and fairly, all culprits found wanting must be dealt with sternly,” Mr Kajoba stated.

Below is the full statement

STATEMENT BY THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE ON THE FORTH COMING BY-ELECTION FOR KABWATA

2nd February 2022 – In view of the forthcoming Parliamentary by-election for Kabwata Constituency in Lusaka Province scheduled for Thursday, 3rd February, 2022, we wish to advise all Political players to adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Process Act and other related pieces of legislation.

As Zambia Police Service, we have deployed enough police officers on the ground in order to maintain law and order throughout the voting process at all polling stations under Kabwata Constituency. With regard to policing elections, it is our duty to create a safe and secure environment for all participating electoral stakeholders irrespective of their political affiliation or organisations. We will not tolerate illicit practices such as political violence and other electoral related offences.

It is gratifying to mention that so far we have not recorded any political violence or malpractice related case as campaigns by all Political party players have been going on peacefully and incident free. We commend the various Political party leadership taking part in the Kabwata By-Election for exhibiting high levels of maturity, tolerance and respect for the law.

To the citizenry, it is the duty and responsibility of every individual to see to it that peace prevails at all times even after this By-Election. We would like to warn all those that would want to cause confusion to reconsider their intentions as the Police will not tolerate any form of lawlessness and perpetrators and all those involved will be dealt with accordingly.

The rule of law shall and will always be applied firmly and fairly, all culprits found wanting must be dealt with sternly.

LEMMY KAJOBA

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE