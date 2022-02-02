Zambia Police have said that they have deployed enough Police officers Kabwata Constituency which will go into a by-election tomorrow.
In a statement released to the media, Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba stated that political parties should adhere to the Electoral code of conduct.
“In view of the forthcoming Parliamentary by-election for Kabwata Constituency in Lusaka Province scheduled for Thursday, 3rd February, 2022, we wish to advise all Political players to adhere to the provisions of the Electral Process Act and other related pieces of legislation.
As Zambia Police Service, we have deployed enough police officers on the ground in order to maintain law and order throughout the voting process at all polling stations under Kabwata Constituency,” Mr Kajoba stated.
He wanted the police will not to tolerate illicit activities such as violence.
“With regard to policing elections, it is our duty to create a safe and secure environment for all participating electoral stakeholders irrespective of their political affiliation or organisations. We will not tolerate illicit practices such as political violence and other electoral related offences. It is gratifying to mention that so far we have not recorded any political violence or malpractice related case as campaigns by all Political party players have been going on peacefully and incident free. We commend the various Political party leadership taking part in the Kabwata By-Election for exhibiting high levels of maturity, tolerance and respect for the law,” Mr Kajoba stated.
He stated that it is the duty of every Zambian to promote peace.
“To the citizenry, it is the duty and responsibility of every individual to see to it that peace prevails at all times even after this By-Election. We would like to warn all those that would want to cause confusion to reconsider their intentions as the Police will not tolerate any form of lawlessness and perpetrators and all those involved will be dealt with accordingly. The rule of law shall and will always be applied firmly and fairly, all culprits found wanting must be dealt with sternly,” Mr Kajoba stated.
STATEMENT BY THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE ON THE FORTH COMING BY-ELECTION FOR KABWATA
Well done Police. The PF turned UPND cadres will not cause any more mischief.
Red Devils excluded, I presume.
If it was PF rule by now we could have seen
Alot of violence.New dawn should be given
Credit for free campaigns.just see how PF
Leaders campaigning freely even holding
Illegal meetings.
Thus saith the bigot number one cadre himself in police chief uniform. Behold he has selected not professionals but loyalists. What difference does it make?
Tulipano.
Kaizer Zulu is always the first one to post on every article on this online media space. Sir you just have to come to terms that the once mighty PF is gone to the archives. They is no bouncing back get it in your bitter and hatred engulfed head. The other day Chilangwa was complaining about your current MPs and people like you the rich members not caring about the court cases your members are going through. In a few months there’ll be massive resignations from the once arrogant and powerful PF. Tighten put on your seat belt baba
Discarded P.I.G picked up cleaned and today he is the shinning Zambian. Learn from this man.
Stop throwing your friends and babies in toilets, praise HH.
Its refreshing to see such a HEADLINE from the Police Inspector General…….Smooth Language, to an Extent that the heading sounds ABNORMAL.
In Kanganja era, you might recall some of the headlines: – WARN, DIRECT, CAUTION = These were commmon language
“Kanganja warns against political violence..
Kanganja directs officers to enforce..
Kanganja warns Doctors Association President and threatens to arrest..
Police Chief Kakoma Kanganja Warns UPND Cadres..
Inspector General of Police Kanganja warns against…
Kanganja again cautions political parties against conducting political activities..
Bitterness, bitterness is the whole mark of KZ on this forum, sulking and disparaging commentary will not shorten HH rule, neither after 2026 UPND will still be in power. So, calm down don’t stress yourself as most PF are, may begin to invite strokes and mental issues on yourself.
Extremely impressive to see Police Officers interacting and dancing with citizens in Kabwata, very peaceful and co existing, the Zambia we want indeed. In the past, it was a brutal Police Force armed with tear gas to the teeth. This is real Freedom, love them or hate them, the UPND is making a difference, we hope they continue on that path
Thanks Zambia Police, the visuals from Kabwata are encouraging. Just seeing the level of professionalism, engagement and even the dancing from the Police officers, really reducing the tension in the country. Keep it up IG and your team. That kind of interaction means Police will have a lot of cooperation from the public, it will even make Zambians the Police officers who were murdering citizens in the past
I just watched a video on social media where ZP officers were in a jovial mood dancing with revellers in Kabwata …imagine this happening in Lazy Lungu’s PF those people would have been beaten to a pulp with batons!!