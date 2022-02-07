Goals and domestic Cup exits headline how our stars abroad fared in the weekend action at their respective clubs.

=TANZANIA

Midfielder Clatous Chama came off the bench on Sunday to score Simba SC’s lone goal in their 1-0 home win over Mbeya Kwanza.

Compatriot Rally Bwalya started the match for the defending champions who are currently second and trail archrivals Young Africans on 31 and 36 points respectively.



=SOUTH AFRICA



-Mamelodi Sundowns: Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was in goals on Friday for Sundowns in their 4-0 Nedbank Cup Round of 32 win over Richards Bay.

-Amazulu: Midfielder Augustine Mulenga on Sunday played the full 90 minutes of Sunday’s 1-0 away loss to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup.



=SCOTLAND

Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 76th minute to score defending champions Rangers’ final goal in the 84th minute of Sundays 4-0 home win over third placed Hearts.

Rangers stay second and one point behind Celtic.

=ENGLAND

-Brighton: Midfielder Enock Mwepu remains in rehabilitation due to a hamstring injury and missed Saturdays 3-1 FA Cup Fourth Round loss to Tottenham.



-Leicester City: Patson Daka came on after halftime in Sunday’s FA Cup Fourth Round 4-1 away loss to Nottingham Forest.

He was not on target for the outgoing champions.

Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi says it is a painful feeling to suffer back-to-back league defeats to struggling Chambishi that has seen them lose ground in the FAZ Super League title race.

Chambishi beat Nkana 1-0 at home on Saturdays to complete a six=pointer against the record 13-time champions whom they beat by the same margin away in Kitwe in the first leg last September.

A booming Stephen Kabamba free-kick in the 29th minute handed third from bottom Chambishi the home win on Saturday at a very packed Chambishi Stadium.

“It is painful, we are fighting to be in the top four but it was not our day,” Chambeshi said.

“We have to now thank about our next game, this game is gone.”

The defeat left Nkana trailing leaders Red Arrows by ten points on 33 and 43 points respectively.

Nkana drops from fourth to fifth and are a point behind their Kitwe archrivals Power Dynamos who enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Buildcon on the same date.

Zesco are second on 38 points while Green Eagles are third on 36 points with twelve games left before the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League title race is decided.

