9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 7, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

MONDAY’S PRO’S HIT LIST

By sports
53 views
0
Sports MONDAY'S PRO'S HIT LIST
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Goals and domestic Cup exits headline how our stars abroad fared in the weekend action at their respective clubs.

=TANZANIA
Midfielder Clatous Chama came off the bench on Sunday to score Simba SC’s lone goal in their 1-0 home win over Mbeya Kwanza.
Compatriot Rally Bwalya started the match for the defending champions who are currently second and trail archrivals Young Africans on 31 and 36 points respectively.


=SOUTH AFRICA

-Mamelodi Sundowns: Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was in goals on Friday for Sundowns in their 4-0 Nedbank Cup Round of 32 win over Richards Bay.

-Amazulu: Midfielder Augustine Mulenga on Sunday played the full 90 minutes of Sunday’s 1-0 away loss to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup.


=SCOTLAND
Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 76th minute to score defending champions Rangers’ final goal in the 84th minute of Sundays 4-0 home win over third placed Hearts.
Rangers stay second and one point behind Celtic.

=ENGLAND

-Brighton: Midfielder Enock Mwepu remains in rehabilitation due to a hamstring injury and missed Saturdays 3-1 FA Cup Fourth Round loss to Tottenham.

-Leicester City: Patson Daka came on after halftime in Sunday’s FA Cup Fourth Round 4-1 away loss to Nottingham Forest.
He was not on target for the outgoing champions.

Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi says it is a painful feeling to suffer back-to-back league defeats to struggling Chambishi that has seen them lose ground in the FAZ Super League title race.

Chambishi beat Nkana 1-0 at home on Saturdays to complete a six=pointer against the record 13-time champions whom they beat by the same margin away in Kitwe in the first leg last September.

A booming Stephen Kabamba free-kick in the 29th minute handed third from bottom Chambishi the home win on Saturday at a very packed Chambishi Stadium.

“It is painful, we are fighting to be in the top four but it was not our day,” Chambeshi said.

“We have to now thank about our next game, this game is gone.”

The defeat left Nkana trailing leaders Red Arrows by ten points on 33 and 43 points respectively.

Nkana drops from fourth to fifth and are a point behind their Kitwe archrivals Power Dynamos who enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Buildcon on the same date.

Zesco are second on 38 points while Green Eagles are third on 36 points with twelve games left before the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League title race is decided.

-TANZANIA
Midfielder Clatous Chama came off the bench on Sunday to score Simba’s SC l;one goal in their 1-0 home win over Mbeya kwanza.

Compatriot Rally Bwalya started the match

=DR CONGO

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Mamelodi Sundowns:Goalkeeper kennedy Mweene was in goals on Friday for Sundowns in their 4-0 Nedbank Cup Round of 32 win over Richards Bay .

-Amazulu: Midfielder Augustine Mulenga on Sunday played the full 90 minutes of Sunday’s 1-0 away loss to Orlando Pirates in the NedBank Cup.

=SCOTLAND
Striker came on in the 76th minute to score defending champoions Rangers’ fiunal goal in Sunday;s 4-0 hoem win over third placed Hearts.

Rangers stay second and one point behind Celtic.

=ENGLAND

-Brighton:Midfielder Enock Mwepu remains in rehabilitation due to hamstring injury and missed Satirdays 3-1 FA Cup Fourth Round loss to Tottenham.

-Leicester City:Patson Daka came on after halftime in Sunday’s FA Cup Fourth Round 4-1 away loss to Nottingham Forest.

He was not on target for the outgoing champions.

Previous articleEx-Nkana Goalkeeper Mapulanga Put to Rest

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

MONDAY’S PRO’S HIT LIST

Goals and domestic Cup exits headline how our stars abroad fared in the weekend action at their respective clubs....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ex-Nkana Goalkeeper Mapulanga Put to Rest

Sports sports - 0
Former Nkana and Zambia Under-20 goalkeeper Moses Mapulanga has been put to rest at Kabobo Cemetery in Mazabuka. Mapulunga, 29, died last Wednesday at Mazabuka...
Read more

Chambeshi Hurt By Nkana Defeat

Sports sports - 0
Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi says it is a painful feeling to suffer back-to-back league defeats to struggling Chambishi that has seen them lose ground...
Read more

Nkana Lose Ground in 2021/2022 Title Race

Sports sports - 0
Nkana lost ground in their quest to stay close to the top two on Saturday after Chambishi completed a double over them in the...
Read more

Mwape Looking Forward to Shepolopolo-Banyana Friendly

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape is looking forward to next week’s friendly match against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana at home in Lusaka. Zambia will face South...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.