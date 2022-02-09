A 20-member Zanaco team departs for Tunisia on Wednesday evening ahead of Sunday’s 2021/2022 CAF Confederation Cup Group A opener against CS Sfaxien.

Sfaxien will host Zanaco in their Group A date on February 13 in a 21h00 kickoff in Rades.

Midfielder Salulani Phiri, who missed the preliminary knockout stage matches after missing the CAF inter-club player registration deadline, finally gets an opportunity for continental action since joined Zanaco in September after he was released by South African club Polokwane City.

Ex-Zesco United defender Mwila Phiri and nomadic striker Emmanuel Mwiinde who both joined Zanaco January are in the travelling party to Tunisia.

However, Zanaco head into their Group A opener with two lingering issues.

Firstly, Zanaco are the only sub-Saharan club in Group A where they will also battle Ahly Tripoli of Libya and ambitious Egyptian side Pyramids FC.

Secondly, Zanaco head into continental action following a poor domestic run after recording six successive draws since starting 2022 with a 2-1 home win over Kansanshi Dynamos on January 7.

“We want to prove our critics wrong and we are motivated and not under-pressure. We know what our objectives are,” Salulani said prior to departure.

TEAM

GOALKEEPERS: Charles Lawu, Lameck Siame, Racha Kola

DEFENDERS: Taonga Bwembya, Christopher Muhango, Issac Shamujompa, Peter Kalota, Kevin Owusu

MIDFIELDERS: Moussa Souleymanou, Chisamba Lungu, Lassa Kiala, Mwila Phiri, John Sikaumbwe, Kelvin Kapumbu, Obino Chisala, Boyd Musonda, Abraham Siankombo, Salulani Phiri

STRIKERS: Moses Phiri, Emmanuel Mwiinde