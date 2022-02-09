9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zanaco FC Head To Tunisia For CAF Confed Cup Date

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Zanaco FC Head To Tunisia For CAF Confed Cup Date
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A 20-member Zanaco team departs for Tunisia on Wednesday evening ahead of Sunday’s 2021/2022 CAF Confederation Cup Group A opener against CS Sfaxien.

Sfaxien will host Zanaco in their Group A date on February 13 in a 21h00 kickoff in Rades.

Midfielder Salulani Phiri, who missed the preliminary knockout stage matches after missing the CAF inter-club player registration deadline, finally gets an opportunity for continental action since joined Zanaco in September after he was released by South African club Polokwane City.

Ex-Zesco United defender Mwila Phiri and nomadic striker Emmanuel Mwiinde who both joined Zanaco January are in the travelling party to Tunisia.

However, Zanaco head into their Group A opener with two lingering issues.

Firstly, Zanaco are the only sub-Saharan club in Group A where they will also battle Ahly Tripoli of Libya and ambitious Egyptian side Pyramids FC.

Secondly, Zanaco head into continental action following a poor domestic run after recording six successive draws since starting 2022 with a 2-1 home win over Kansanshi Dynamos on January 7.

“We want to prove our critics wrong and we are motivated and not under-pressure. We know what our objectives are,” Salulani said prior to departure.

TEAM

GOALKEEPERS: Charles Lawu, Lameck Siame, Racha Kola

DEFENDERS: Taonga Bwembya, Christopher Muhango, Issac Shamujompa, Peter Kalota, Kevin Owusu

MIDFIELDERS: Moussa Souleymanou, Chisamba Lungu, Lassa Kiala, Mwila Phiri, John Sikaumbwe, Kelvin Kapumbu, Obino Chisala, Boyd Musonda, Abraham Siankombo, Salulani Phiri

STRIKERS: Moses Phiri, Emmanuel Mwiinde

Previous articleFAZ Clubs Salute UEFA Workshop

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zanaco FC Head To Tunisia For CAF Confed Cup Date

A 20-member Zanaco team departs for Tunisia on Wednesday evening ahead of Sunday’s 2021/2022 CAF Confederation Cup Group A...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

FAZ Clubs Salute UEFA Workshop

Sports sports - 0
FAZ Super Division clubs have hailed the recently held five-day UEFA Assist League Development Programme for capacity-building workshop staged in Lusaka. UEFA experts instructed the...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Numba Demands Miguel and Sikombe Emulate Were and Rusike

Sports sports - 1
Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba has informed his new offensive signings that they have a high bar to meet that was set by the...
Read more

Mighty Win Third Straight Match

Sports sports - 0
Mighty Mufulira Wanderers picked up their third consecutive win over the weekend to keep alive their chances of climbing into the top four in...
Read more

MONDAY’S PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion Scores For Rangers

Sports sports - 0
Goals and domestic Cup exits headline how our stars abroad fared in the weekend action at their respective clubs. =TANZANIA Midfielder Clatous Chama...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.