9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 12, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Three illegal Miners have been buried alive

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Three illegal Miners have been buried alive
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Three illegal Miners have been buried alive after the pit under which they were digging gold collapsed on them in Chisamba.

Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda said that the incident happened Thursday around 24 hours in Yumba village in Kamano area under Chief Chamuka in Chisamba District.

Ms. Kasanda said that the victims are Darius Mwelwa aged 32 of Lusaka, Moses Sekele 35 and the other unidentified.

She said that their bodies have since been exhumed. Ms. Kasanda said that government deeply regrets the death of the three and has advised people to avoid engaging in illegal mining because of the danger it poses on their lives.

She has further called on the police to stop illegal mining activities across the country.

Below is the full statement

STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON ON THE DEATH OF THREE PEOPLE AT AN ILLEGAL GOLD MINE IN CHISAMBA DISTRICT, CENTRAL PROVINCE

Government has learnt with deep-regret and sorrow the death of three people at an illegal gold mine in Chisamba.

According to the police, the deceased who were miners at the illegal gold mine died after the pit they were digging gold from collapsed and buried them alive.

The incident happened around 24:00 hours yesterday in Yumba village in Kamano area under chief Chamuka in Chisamba district of Central province.

The three bodies of Darius Mwelwa aged 32 of Lusaka and Moses Sekele, 35 and another unidentified victim, have since been exhumed.

Government deeply regrets the death of the three and wishes to advise people to avoid engaging in illegal mining because of the danger it poses on their lives.

Government further calls on the police to stop illegal mining activities wherever and whenever they occur, as cases of people dying at such mines are becoming rampant.

I convey Government’s condolences to the bereaved families.

Issued by:
Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP
Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson
11th February, 2022

Previous articleZambia and DRC discuss build road link Solwezi in Zambia and the City of Likasi in the DRC

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Three illegal Miners have been buried alive

Three illegal Miners have been buried alive after the pit under which they were digging gold collapsed on them...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

It’s not right for suspects to be handcuffed and made to walk under police escort to the courts

General News Chief Editor - 7
Ministry of Information Media Director and Spokesperson Thabo Kawana has said that it is inhumane for suspects to be made to walk a distance...
Read more

Take interest and investigate the reported torture, Human Right Commission Challenged

General News Chief Editor - 16
The Center for Constitutionalism and Legal Justice has challenged the Human Rights Commission to take interest and investigate the reported torture of former President...
Read more

Government has Obligations to Create Jobs, with or without Social Contract-Hikaumba

General News Chief Editor - 3
Movement for democratic change MDC vice president in charge of politics Leonard Hikaumba has charged that with or without the social contract with the...
Read more

No Minister is Involved in the Sugilite Illegal Mining-Luapula Province Minister

General News Chief Editor - 9
LUAPULA Province Minister Derrick Chilundika has dispelled allegations that there are Ministers and other government officials involved the illegal mining of the Sugilite stone...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.