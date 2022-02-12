Three illegal Miners have been buried alive after the pit under which they were digging gold collapsed on them in Chisamba.

Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda said that the incident happened Thursday around 24 hours in Yumba village in Kamano area under Chief Chamuka in Chisamba District.

Ms. Kasanda said that the victims are Darius Mwelwa aged 32 of Lusaka, Moses Sekele 35 and the other unidentified.

She said that their bodies have since been exhumed. Ms. Kasanda said that government deeply regrets the death of the three and has advised people to avoid engaging in illegal mining because of the danger it poses on their lives.

She has further called on the police to stop illegal mining activities across the country.

Below is the full statement

STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON ON THE DEATH OF THREE PEOPLE AT AN ILLEGAL GOLD MINE IN CHISAMBA DISTRICT, CENTRAL PROVINCE

Government has learnt with deep-regret and sorrow the death of three people at an illegal gold mine in Chisamba.

According to the police, the deceased who were miners at the illegal gold mine died after the pit they were digging gold from collapsed and buried them alive.

The incident happened around 24:00 hours yesterday in Yumba village in Kamano area under chief Chamuka in Chisamba district of Central province.

The three bodies of Darius Mwelwa aged 32 of Lusaka and Moses Sekele, 35 and another unidentified victim, have since been exhumed.

Government deeply regrets the death of the three and wishes to advise people to avoid engaging in illegal mining because of the danger it poses on their lives.

Government further calls on the police to stop illegal mining activities wherever and whenever they occur, as cases of people dying at such mines are becoming rampant.

I convey Government’s condolences to the bereaved families.

Issued by:

Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP

Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson

11th February, 2022