The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has clarified that Democratic Party-DP candidate in the just ended Kabwata Parliamentary by-election Fred Mubanga got 3 votes at Kawambwa 1 Polling Station at Libala Secondary School contrary to his claims that he got zero at the said polling station.

This follows numerous queries received by the commission concerning a statement by Mr. Mubanga alleging that he did not get any vote at the polling station where he and his family members voted from.

ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga said that the commission has verified all applicable documents and data at this stage, which include the gen 20 and the record of proceedings and found that Mr. Mubanga is a registered voter at Kawambwa 1 polling station at Libala Secondary School and got 3 votes at the said polling station.

In a statement, Ms Luhanga says arising from this, stakeholders are advised to take the commission’s position as a true reflection of the status of election results at Kawambwa 1 Polling Station.

Below is the full statement

STATEMENT ON KAWAMBWA 1 POLLING STATION (KABWATA CONSTITUENCY) IN RESPONSE TO DEMOCRATIC PARTY CANDIDATE’S ALLEGATIONS ON RESULTS

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has received numerous queries concerning a statement by Mr Fred Mubanga, Democratic Party candidate in the just ended Kabwata Parliamentary by-election. Mr Mubanga alleged that he did not get any vote at the polling station where he and his family members voted from.

The Commission would like to inform members of the public that it has verified all applicable documents and data at this stage, which include the GEN 20 and the record of proceedings and the following are the findings;

1. Mr Mubanga is a registered voter at Kawambwa 1 Polling Station at Libala Secondary School;

2. The Democratic Party candidate got three (3) votes at the said polling station.

The following are the consolidated results for all the candidates at Kawambwa 1 Polling Station;

– Tayenga Andrew UPND 90 (Ninety)

– Tembo Clement PF 44 (Forty Four)

– Ng’andu Tripher SP 08 (Eight)

– Mubanga Fred S DP 03 (Three)

– Tayali Chilufya EEP 02 (Two)

– Zyambo Sydney PAC 01 (one)

– Muleya Henry PEP Nil

– Muyowa Kennedy NHP Nil

– Mzyece Engiwe UNIP Nil

Arising from this, stakeholders are therefore advised to take the Commission’s position as a true reflection of the status of election results at Kawambwa 1 Polling Station.

Patricia Luhanga

Corporate Affairs Manager

For/The Chief Electoral Officer

ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA