The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) leadership has said that it is disturbed with media reports suggesting that the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies (ZAMMSA) allegedly distributed some of the drugs from the infamous Honeybee scandal to some medical facilities in the country.

UPND National Chairman Stephen Katuka said that the development makes sad reading and will not be condoned by the New Dawn administration.

Mr. Katuka said that the party leadership will not forget the atrocities committed by the previous administration when it comes to quality of healthcare.

Mr. Katuka said that the matter is at the heart of the President and his Vice President and will ensure that those involved face the law, because the Government’s commitment to the provision of quality and affordable healthcare has not changed.

Mr. Katuka also added that the UPND’s resolve to fight corruption in drug procurement has only grown stronger as seen by the decision to allow investigative wings to operate freely and have those connected to such issues given chance to account for themselves.

Reports had emerged that the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency has released a consignment of Honeybee drugs that had been quarantined for failing quality assurance test

According to whistleblowers, some Paracetamol drugs which were supposed to be part of the Health Centre kits were delivered as a single commodity in Kabwe and it was not clear how many other Hospitals received the Honeybee drugs.

When contacted to explain the development, ZAMMSA said the Agency needed more time to prepare a response to the Press Query.