ZESCO has confirmed the removal of subsidies on electricity connection fees which has seen an upward adjustment from K1,700 to K6, 995 for high-density undemarcated townships.

ZESCO has also increased the cost of meter separation from K750 to K6000.

ZESCO Corporate Affairs Manager John Kunda says the removal of subsidies on new connections and meter separation fees is with immediate effect.

Dr. Kunda explains that the removal of subsidies does not require the Energy Regulation Board-ERB to approve as it is reflected within the parameters of ZESCO limited.

He says what ZESCO has done is to remove the subsidy, which cushioned the cost of connections and reduced the cost, but going forward customs will with immediate effect be required to pay the true reflective cost of the connection.