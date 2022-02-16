Minister of Health Sylvia T. Masebo has dissolved the Board of the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) immediately.

The dissolution of the board comes days after ZAMMSA supplied the controversial Honeybee medicines to Kabwe Central Hospital and Kasama Central Hospital.

In a media statement, Ms. Masebo has further announced the appointment of the new ZAMMSA Board to be chaired by former Auditor General Anna Chifungula.

ZAMMSA is tasked with the function of procurement, storage and distribution of medicines and medical supplies to all public health facilities across the country.

Ms. Masebo has since congratulated all the new Board members of ZAMMSA.

“I am delighted to announce the Board of the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA), today 15th February, 2022 which was appointed yesterday 14th February, 2022.From the outset, let me state that the UPND Government remains resolved to ensuring that Zambians have access to safe and efficacious Medicines and Medical Supplies,” Ms. Masebo said.

“To that effect, the UPND Government has increased the budgetary allocation for procurement of medicines and medical supplies from K1.4 Billion in 2021 to K3.4 Billion in the 2022 National Budget. This is to ensure that the health facilities are stocked with adequate medicines and medical supplies.Following the enactment of the Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency Act No. 9 of 2019, the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) was established and Medical Stores Limited (MSL) abolished,” she said.

“I wish to inform the public that pursuant to the provisions of Section 6 of the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency Act No. 9 of 2019, I appointed members of the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency Board on 14th day of February, 2022.The functions of the Board are stipulated in section 7 of the ZAMMSA Act and include, among others, to provide strategic direction to the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA),” Ms. Masebo said.

“The following are the members of the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Board: The Board will be chaired by (1) Ms Anna Chifungula -Former Auditor General. Other members are: (2) Representative from the Ministry responsible for of Finance- Ms Mwaka Mukubesa (3) Representative from Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia (PSZ)- Mr Kennedy Saini. (4) Representative from Civil society organization affiliated to health- Ms Karen Sichinga (5) Representative from Attorney General- Mr Joseph Simachela (6) Representative from Ministry responsible for Health- Dr Alex Makupe. (7)Representative from Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ),” she announced.

Ms. Masebo told the new ZAMMSA that Zambians have high expectations and are looking forward to the restoration of confidence in the supply chain of medicine.

She said the board members’ experience in the public service has convinced her that they are equal to the task of ensuring that Zambians are assured of an efficient and effective supply chain system.

“I wish to remind you that your appointment places a huge responsibility on your shoulders as the Zambian people have high expectations of this Board and look forward to restoration of confidence in the supply chain of medicines and medical supplies.With your vast experience in the Public Service, I am convinced that you are equal to the task to ensure that Zambians are assured of an efficient and effective supply chain system and have access to safe and efficacious medicines and medical supplies in all our health facilities,” she said.

“Admittedly, the current narrative of the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency leaves much to be desired. In view of this, I am confident that you will work hard to restore confidence in the institution. I expect that you will hit the ground running and begin to put our house at ZAMMSA in order. You are assured of my utmost support,” Ms. Masebo concluded.