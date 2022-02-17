Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has said that the removal of subsidies on electricity connection and meter separation fees as announced by ZESCO Limited is a clear indication that the New Dawn government is trying to please the IMF and not Zambians who voted them into office.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Christian Voice’s Chat back program, Amb. Mwamba charged that the government has found itself in a difficult position in view of the pending IMF Staff Level Agreement which will go to the IMF board in June this year.

Amb. Mwamba explained that the failure to remove direct or indirect subsidies on both electricity and fuel will jeopardize its approval.

“Government is sitting on a hard place on one side and a rock on the other. If they increase the cost of fuel and electricity, Zambians will be adversely affected and If they don’t, IMF Board may not be pleased as the government will be viewed as failing to raise domestic resources and continuing with funding poorly targeted subsidies,” Amb. Mwamba said.

He stated that Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane is therefore not concerned with the interest of Zambians but wants to please the IMF.

Following the removal of subsidies by ZESCO, electricity connection fees will now cost K6,930 from the previous K1,500 while meter separation will cost K6,000 from the previous K750.

Amb. Mwamba who also served as Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the African Union, however, admitted that the cost of connections fees cost higher than what was previously charged but the previous government treated electricity as an economic right hence its decision to subsidize the connection fees.

He stated that the New Dawn government should have gradually adjusted the cost of electricity connection fees and not in the manner they have done it.

And Amb. Mwamba has also noted with regret that the normalization of electricity connection fees will further increase the cutting down of trees as those that cannot afford power will resort to other means such as Charcoal for their energy and cooking sources.

He charged that this will ultimately defeat the purpose of the creation of the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment because the UPND administration is not looking at ways of preserving the environment.

Amb. Mwamba has since called for the abolishment of the Ministry of Green Economy saying that allowing mining activities in the Lower Zambezi National Park has also proved that the New Dawn government is not concerned about climate change and the state of the country’s environment.