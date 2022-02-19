Zesco United on Saturday ended Nkana’s six-year domination over them at home in Ndola on Saturday with a 2-1 Copperbelt derby victory at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Nkana came into the match with five successive away derby victories over Zesco who traced their last win over the Kitwe side in Ndola to August 2015.

Zesco’s new Kenyan signing Vincent Oburu put the defending FAZ Super League champions ahead in the 21st minute but a Clement Mwape handball gifted Nkana a 24th minute penalty that was converted by David Obashi.

Veteran midfielder John Chingandu scored Zesco’s winning goal in the 54th minute.

However, Zesco stay put at number three despite the key win and are five points behind leaders Red Arrows on 41 and 46 points with ten games left to play.

Nkana tumbled from fourth to number six on 36 points after the loss and were replaced in that position by Green Buffaloes who beat Indeni 2-1 away to rise to 38 points.

Martin Njobvu put Buffaloes ahead in the 9th minute to give them a one-nil lead into the break.

Clement Mulenga equalized for Indeni in the 47th minute but Kayawe Kapota converted a 59th minute penalty to see Buffaloes earn their second straight win in 2022 as the former early season pacesetters begin to show signs of a revival after a poor run of results over the last two months.

Meanwhile, Green Eagles remain second after a 2-1 away win over mid-table Kabwe Warriors.

Collins Mulenga and Ernest Mbewe scored for Eagles in the 6th and 38th minutes respectively while Dominic Chanda was on target for Warriors in the 38th minute.



19/02/2022

Kansanshi Dynamos 3-Kafue Celtic 2

Nkwazi 0-Buildcon 1

Indeni 1-Green Buffaloes 2

Chambishi 0-Konkola Blades 1

Kabwe Warriors 1-Green Eagles 2

Zesco United 2-Nkana 1