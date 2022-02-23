The Anti Corruption Commission has been formally requested to investigate how Judicial Complaints Commission Chairperson Vincent Malambo, S.C acquired five houses in Silverest Gardens in Chongwe.

In a letter to the Commission delivered today, Chomba Chiti, a resident of Woodlands in Lusaka contends that Mr. Malambo should be placed under investigation for the irregular manner in which the five houses were acquired.

Mr. Chiti says Mr. Malambo was engaged by the Zambian government to provide legal services in a matter in which Henan Guoji, the developers of Silverest Gardens had sued the government and the Zambia Development Agency.

He said this was after a dispute arose between the National Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research, the owners of the land and the Chinese developer.

According to Mr. Chiti, Mr. Malambo did not receive any payment for legal services but ended up receiving five houses in Silverest after he entered Consent Judgement.

Mr. Chiti said the actions of Mr. Malambo in this matter raise serious ethical and procedural issues adding that it is highly unethical for a Lawyer to convert legal fees into the property.

Mr. Chiti stressed that as Chairman of the Judicial Complaints Commission, Mr. Malambo is expected to be a man of high integrity and beyond reproach hence the need for the Commission to seriously investigate how he ended up acquiring five houses from his client without receiving any legal fees for legal services rendered.

“It is against this background that I now formally report Mr Malambo to the commision for Corruption and I truest that you will launch an investigation into this matter urgently due to its importance and the fact that Mr. Malambo is a close associate of President Hakainde Hichilema and currently occupies a very strategic position in the Judiciary, ” Mr Chiti said.

President Hakainde Hichilema swore in Mr. Malambo as Chairperson of the Judicial Complaints Commission on December 21st 2021 after Parliamentary ratification.