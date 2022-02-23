9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Vincent Malambo faces Anti Corruption Commission Probe

By Chief Editor
53 views
2
Headlines Vincent Malambo faces Anti Corruption Commission Probe
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Anti Corruption Commission has been formally requested to investigate how Judicial Complaints Commission Chairperson Vincent Malambo, S.C acquired five houses in Silverest Gardens in Chongwe.

In a letter to the Commission delivered today, Chomba Chiti, a resident of Woodlands in Lusaka contends that Mr. Malambo should be placed under investigation for the irregular manner in which the five houses were acquired.

Mr. Chiti says Mr. Malambo was engaged by the Zambian government to provide legal services in a matter in which Henan Guoji, the developers of Silverest Gardens had sued the government and the Zambia Development Agency.

He said this was after a dispute arose between the National Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research, the owners of the land and the Chinese developer.

According to Mr. Chiti, Mr. Malambo did not receive any payment for legal services but ended up receiving five houses in Silverest after he entered Consent Judgement.

Mr. Chiti said the actions of Mr. Malambo in this matter raise serious ethical and procedural issues adding that it is highly unethical for a Lawyer to convert legal fees into the property.

Mr. Chiti stressed that as Chairman of the Judicial Complaints Commission, Mr. Malambo is expected to be a man of high integrity and beyond reproach hence the need for the Commission to seriously investigate how he ended up acquiring five houses from his client without receiving any legal fees for legal services rendered.

“It is against this background that I now formally report Mr Malambo to the commision for Corruption and I truest that you will launch an investigation into this matter urgently due to its importance and the fact that Mr. Malambo is a close associate of President Hakainde Hichilema and currently occupies a very strategic position in the Judiciary, ” Mr Chiti said.

President Hakainde Hichilema swore in Mr. Malambo as Chairperson of the Judicial Complaints Commission on December 21st 2021 after Parliamentary ratification.

Previous articleNew Dawn Government must utilize the opportunity to leave a strong legacy
Next articleChief Mukuni’s Wife and Four others Awarded Half a Million Kwacha each as Damages for False Imprisonment

2 COMMENTS

  2. Put more pressure on these bandits…..

    Can the ACC also probe lusakatimes blogger Independence Observer ….

    How did Independence Observer recently manage to purchase 7 houses in Woodlands, Kabulonga and Ibex Hill worth a total of $8m US Dollars
    at one go, using a Lusaka based Estate Agent as his brokers ?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 3

Minister Suspends Issuance of Mining Licenses due to Corruption, We Inherited a Rotten System

Mines minister Paul Kabuswe has announced the immediate 30-day suspension of the issuance of mining licenses which he said...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Anti-Corruption Commission Officially Hands over Recovered Proceeds from Crime

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has officially handed over recovered proceeds of crime amounting to K65, 330,000 to the state through the Ministry of Finance...
Read more

Parents and Guardians are Free to Evacuate their Children from Ukraine-Foreign Affairs Ministry

Headlines Chief Editor - 5
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says parents and guardians with children studying in Ukraine are at liberty to evacuate in view...
Read more

Nevers Mumba calls on All Christians MPs not to Support Changes to the Penal Code

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Nevers Mumba has said that the proposed changes to the penal code are both uncalled for...
Read more

Government Agrees to Suspend Importation of Onions and Potatoes into Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
The government has agreed to suspend the importation of onion and potatoes into the country until further notice following the complaint raised by the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.