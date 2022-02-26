9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 26, 2022
President Hakainde Hichilema delighted that young women are taking up military training

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed delight that young women are taking up military training along with their male counterparts as a way of achieving gender equality.

Speaking in Kabwe when he commissioned 313 officer cadets for regular and specialists where 89 females cadets passed out, President Hichilema said that such numbers are an indication that the country is on track to meet the regional and international protocols of gender equality.

President Hichilema who is also Commander In Chief of the Defence forces directed the Army Commander to consider more females in the next army recruitment.

‘It is impressing to see an increased number of female cadet officers as this is one way of achieving gender equality,” he said.

The President also called on the newly commissioned officers to maintain their creed and help the country in the reconstruction of bridges in all the 10 provinces.

“In the time of instability, you know what to do as per your training but Zambian expect you to protect the nation’s sovereignty,” he said.

He urged them to remain dedicated to duty by putting the interest of the nation first.

And Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Dennis Alibuzwi said the Zambia Army has participated in peace keeping missions both regionally and internationally and has managed to produce skilled uniformed officers.

‘Despite several challenges the Army has been facing, they managed to produce highly skilled men and women in uniform,” he stated.

