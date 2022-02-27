Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati has announced that Cabinet at its last sitting approved in principle for the Repeal and Replacement of the Apprenticeship Act No. 36 of 1964.

Mr. Mutati noted that the authority to repeal and replace the Apprenticeship Act will pave way for addressing gaps in the current law as well as provide for new development in terms of sectorial reach, incorporating both formal and informal learning.

Speaking when he addressed the media in Lusaka yesterday morning, the Minister observed that since 1964, skills training in Zambia has continued to be guided by the Apprenticeship Act No. 36 which has been in existence for about 75 years.

“These decisions have been necessitated by the passage of time and changes in the landscape for training. Both training methods and technologies have also evolved,” he said.

He added. “This notwithstanding, the Apprenticeship Act has remained in its original state.”

Mr. Mutati further stated that the repeal and replacement of the Apprenticeship Act will enhance work-based learning regulations and training ecosystem that produces skills relevant to the changing world of work to enhance productivity, employability, innovation and continuous competitiveness for sustainable economic development provisions.

And the Minister added that Cabinet also approved the amendment of the TEVET Act No. 13 of 1998.

He noted that the review will address challenges and weakness identified in the regulatory frameworks and institutional arrangements in managing the skills sub- sector, leading to an enhanced coordinated approach in the management of its off-shoots in Zambia.

“Further, the revision of the Act will enhance the coordinated approach in the management of the skills development for improved national outcomes,” noted the Minister.

Mr. Mutati added that the Act will also enhance skills development that is more tailored for the Zambian labour market as well as enhance industrial work related partnerships.

He has since urged all stakeholders to engage with his ministry when the consultative process for the two Acts commences.