Vice president Mutale Nalumango has dispelled social media reports purporting that government wants to legislate bigamy.

The Vice president stated that government cannot legislate that law because Zambia is a Christian nation and it will always remain like that.

She emphasized that what the law reformist proposed was the removal of bigamy from the Penal Code Act and not the Marriage Act.

“This is just a proposal to remove bigamy from the Penal code but leave it in the marriage Act, it is said that opposition political leaders have twisted it to suit their minds,” she stressed.

Ms Nalumango described it as unfortunate that opposition leaders want to politicize the issue by blowing it out of context.

The vice president said this yesterday when she officiated at the Reformed Church of Zambia (RCZ) Silverest congregation indication service in Chogwe.

The Vice president has however commended RCZ for the continued spirit of working with the government by preaching love and peace.

Ms. Nalumango stated that RCZ has also continued to supplement the government’s efforts in the education and health sector which she said need to be commended.

And Reformed Church of Zambia (RCZ) Synod moderator Ackson Banda said the RCZ is a nonpartisan church but will continue to work with the government of the day in a bid to serve the people.

Rev. Banda said the church has been working with the government through the construction of schools and hospitals and will continue to do so.

“We appeal to you, the Vice president, to ensure that as Members of Parliament make laws, they should consider to make laws that are in line with God’s will as the country is a Christen nation,” he stated.

And Chongwe Member of Parliament Sylvia Masebo reminded residents in her constituency to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as everyday people are testing positive.