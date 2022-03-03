The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has applauded the progress made towards investments in enhancing the support of renewable energy in the Eastern Africa, Southern Africa Indian Ocean (EA-SA-IO region).

COMESA Assistant Secretary General Kipyego Cheluget cited the increased installation in power generation capacity, the construction of many power transmission interconnectors and the adoption of various policies as some of the developments that have taken place at regional and national levels.

Ambassador Kipyego Cheluget expressed optimism that with the ongoing developments the region is expected to record more trade in electricity between the Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP) and the Southern Africa Power Pool (SAPP).

He was speaking in Lusaka today during the official opening for a two day validation workshop on the implementation of harmonized renewable energy efficiency regulation for Eastern Africa, Southern Africa, and Indian Ocean region.

He however, noted that despite progress recorded, there is need for more investment in the transmission, distribution of electricity for the benefit of the people.

” Despite the positive development achieved in the energy sector, more still needs to be done electricity generation and transmission capacity is still low way below the required levels to lift our people out of poverty, ” he said.

He attributed the low access levels on the African continent to compare to others due to the political instability, unstable exchange rates and restructured markets.

Ambassador Cheluget said there is need to establish an aligned regulatory framework to stimulate investments in the power production and transmission and renewable energy sources for the (EA-SA-IO) region.

He stated that the region’s potential in solar, wind, geothermal, bioenergy need to be utilized to reduce dependency on electricity especially at peak periods.

He further called for increased investment in energy infrastructure that support associated policy initiatives that promote generation, maintenance and efficient utilization of energy infrastructure capacity.

“Current regional economic growth trends require a corresponding growth in energy infrastructure and efficient utilization to cater for both current and future demand, addressing the supply side constraints especially energy infrastructure will ensure accelerated regional integration and growth, “he explained.

Earlier, Regional Association of the Energy Regulators for Eastern and Southern Africa (RAERESA) Chief Executive officer Mohamedain Seif Elnasr has called for concerted efforts from all member states in addressing the energy challenges in the region.

Professor Seif Elnasr cited investment gaps and inefficiency in the utilization of the existing systems relating in policy implementation among others.

“Energy is the catalyst of any development and is enabler of national development so I wish to state that all over us need to come together to address the challenges in the energy sector to enhance our energy relations, “he said.

And the Eastern Africa Power Pool Secretary General Lebbi Changullah has described the energy status in most east African countries as very low at 40 percent with a deficit of about 5000 megawatts.

“Still having a lot of deficits, we don’t have enough energy to satisfy our people, Just by looking at how the level of electrification rate, it is still below 40 percent for many countries, majority are below the required energy capacity, therefore governments in the region need to work together to address the over 5000 megawatts deficit that we are currently experiencing,” he added.