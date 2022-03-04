The Saboi Imboela led National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) has supported Zambia’s decision to vote in the United Nations General Assembly that Russia withdraws from attacking Ukraine.

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday adopted an important resolution which was voted in, demanding that Russia withdraw from Ukraine.

141 countries voted for the resolution while 35 states abstained and 5 states voted against it.

Some local stakeholders have condemned the government of the Republic of Zambia for voting against Russia.

Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has suggested that Zambia should have abstained from the vote because it enjoys a good relationship with Russia.

But NDC President Saboi Imboela, who has been a critic of the New Dawn Government, said Zambia’s decision to vote on the draft resolution at the United Nations, UN, first emergency General Assembly since 1997 to hold Russia accountable for the invasion of Ukraine was welcome.

Ms. Imboela said the invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a blatant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and has caused instability all over the world.

She said abstaining from the vote would not have been right because Russia was literally attacking Ukraine with impunity.

“As National Democratic Congress Party, NDC, we commend the government of the Republic of Zambia for voting YES on the draft resolution at the United Nations, UN, first emergency General Assembly since 1997 to hold Russia accountable for the invasion of Ukraine. Demanding that Russia stops its offensive against Ukrainians and to immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine is the right way to go. Impressively, 141 voting in favor of the resolution, 35 abstaining and five voting against it, is a show that the world is not in favor of Russia’s actions,” Ms. Imboela said.

She urged the Zambian Government to continue engaging the Russian diplomatic staff here in Lusaka for continued dialogue, de-escalation and possible withdrawal of the Russian troops in Ukraine.

“The actions by Russia to invade Ukraine is a blatant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and has caused instability all over the world, with the situation likely to escalate further into world suffering and further conflicts. The Actions by Russia to invade Ukraine will distort the world economy and slow down global growth rate from the Covid-19 Pandemic. We urge the UPND government to continue engaging with the Russian diplomatic staff here in Zambia for continued Dialogue, de-escalation and possible withdrawal of the Russian troops from Ukraine in the best interest of Humanity,” she said.

“Zambia has always been a member of the Non Aligned Movement, and has always abstained from voting for the West or East, as championed by our Pan Africanist forefathers. But this war is a war where brother has risen against brother, and instead of folding our hands, we are happy that our current UPND led government made a stance to vote in favour of the UN resolution. We are aware of the historical and current dynamics that led to this assault on Ukraine, but are of the strong view that the countries of the world should play their part to make the war come to an end as soon as possible and begin to have talks with Russia to have permanent solutions to the problem, that does not involve nations going to war with each other.

Ms. Imboela bemoaned the impact of conflict between Russia and Ukraine on humanity.

“As always, women and children will be the worst hit if this war escalates and we call on the nations of the world to help save our children, women, men and humanity in general,” she said.

Meanwhile, thirty-five members including China abstained and five countries including Russia, Syria, and Belarus voted against the resolution. While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight.

Among the African and other world nations which abstained from condemning Russia include South Africa, Senegal, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Sudan, Mali, Mozambique, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, among others.

The last time the Security Council convened an emergency session of the General Assembly was in 1982, according to the U.N. website.