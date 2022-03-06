North-western province Permanent Secretary, Grandson Katambi has implored the police command in the region to eradicate the barbaric killing and injury of innocent people through the practice of Kikondo (moving coffin).

Kikondo is a traditional ritual performed in some parts of the country where charms are administered on a coffin carrying a dead body with a belief that it will lead mourners to the person behind the death.

Col. Katambi said it is unfortunate that the strong belief in Kikondo has led to the death and injuries of innocent people especially the elderly.

“It is regrettable that we are still witnessing strong beliefs in witchcraft resulting in the continued practicing of Kikondo mainly targeting innocent people,” he said.

Col. Katambi said the police and the traditional leadership must work together and ensure that the practice is eradicated.

The Permanent Secretary was speaking in Solwezi today during the commemoration of Zambia Police Day under the theme: ‘Police and the community: together we can rebuild our relationship for a better tomorrow’.

He said police should decisively and firmly deal with anyone found wanting as the practice is criminal.

And Col. Katambi asked the police to coordinate with other stakeholders and reduce the increase in road traffic accidents.

He said it is unfortunate that life has continued to be lost, injuries being recorded as well as damage to property.

Acting provincial police commanding officer, Fred Mulenga has warned police officers to desist from perpetuating crimes by working with criminals.

Dr Mulenga said his command will not hesitate to recommend any officer found wanting for dismissal from the service.

“Let me warn officers networking with criminals to desist from networking with criminals, if you are found we will not hesitate to flash you out. The service has no room for such characters,” he said.

The acting provincial police chief called on stakeholders to collaborate with the police in reducing cases of suicide in the province which have become rampant.

Dr Mulenga said the province has seen an increase in suicide cases with more men killing themselves than women mainly after a marital difference.