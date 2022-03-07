Klings Kangwa made some ripples on an otherwise quiet weekend of some our key overseas-based stars in action at their respective clubs.

=RUSSIA

Midfielder Klings Kangwa scored the game’s opening goal in 12th positioned Arsenal Tula’s 2-2 away result at number eight side Krylya Sovetov on Sunday.

Klings was on target in the 12th minute in a match he completed the game while his brother Evans was substituted in the 90th minute.

=DENMARK

-Midtjylland: Midfielder Edward Chilufya made his long-awaited debut on Friday since joining last season’s runners-up in mid-January from Djurgardens in Sweden.

Chilufya came on in the 73rd minute of the league leaders’ 3-1 home win over eighth placed Viborg but was not on target.

-Horsens: Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes for the fourth placed side in Fridays 1-0 away loss to leaders Helsingor.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Sekhukhune United: Toaster Nsabata was in goals for ninth placed Sekhukune in Saturdays 2-1 away loss at sixth positioned Cape Town City FC.

His team mate Justin Shonga was substituted in the 66th minute in his reunion against the club that released him in July.



-SuperSport/Amazulu: Striker Gamphani Lungu started for SuperSport but was not on target in Saturdays 2-0 home win over Amazulu and was subsequently substituted in the 74th minute.

Amazulu’s Augustine Mulenga was substituted in the 81st minute.

-Martizburg/Sundowns: Kennedy Mweene was in goals on Saturday for the defending champions and current league leaders’ 2-1 away loss at Martizburg.

Compatriot Friday Samu did not score for 12th placed Maritzburg and was substituted in the 90th minute.



=SCOTLAND

Striker Fashion Sakala started for Scottish champions Rangers 1-0 home win over 10th placed Aberdeen on Saturday.

Fashion was not on target for second placed Rangers and was substituted in the 56th minute.

=ENGLAND

-Leicester: Patson Daka was an unused substitute in Leicester’s 1-0 home win over Leeds on Saturday.

-Brighton: Midfielder Enock Mwepu is yet to return to action from his two-month injury layoff.