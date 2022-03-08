Republican President Hakainde Hichilema this morning joined the rest of the world in commemorating the international women’s day celebrations.

Accompanied by the First lady Muntinta Hichilema and other senior officials, President Hichilema toured various stands and consequently interacted with women exhibitors.

The President also observed the match past where hundreds of women from all walks of lives participated in this years international women’s day match past which was held at Lusaka show grounds today.

This year’s international women’s days being celebrated under theme “Gendar equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

The celebrations were characterised by music entertainment, and speeches by broadcast time.

Govt committed to promoting equality

Kitwe, March 8, 2022, ZANIS —- The New Dawn government says it is committed to promoting gender equity and equality in all matters of national development for economic, political and social achievement.

Kitwe District Commissioner Lawrence Mwanza says government has placed the economic empowerment programmes as one of its priorities where over 25 women groups have benefited in Kitwe this year alone.

ZANIS reports that Mr Mwanza said during celebrations marking world women’s day celebrations also disclosed that more girls have been enrolled in school as a result of the rolling out of the free education policy in government schools.

” Government is committed to transform women and girls in order to make them more effective, better leaders and change makers, Women in Kitwe are therefore being called upon to be involved in activities aimed at protecting the environment,” Mr. Mwanza said.

And the District Commissioner has urged women to form co-operatives whose certificates can be used to apply for empowerment from the proceeds of operations at the black mountain and other empowerment programmes.

Hundreds of Kitwe women today turned out to commemorate this year’s International Women’s day.

And United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy National Women’s Chairperson Subeta Mutelo urged women to support each other in promoting gender equality to ensure social dignity of women.

Ms. Mutelo noted that women are now making significant economic development at both national and the household level.

“In the past women were not allowed to work in formal organisations but now we have women leading corporate organisations because they have realised their place, as women, let us support and respect each other in promoting gender equality,” she said.

Earlier, Kitwe District Gender Sub- Committee chairperson Sharon Chisanga appealed for women empowerment initiatives that will help women counter the negative effects of climate change.

Ms. Chisanga noted that women are more vulnerable to effects of climate change which affects their income generating activities.

This year International Women’s day commemorations were held under the theme ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’.

Meanwhile, LAZ advises society to respect women

Lusaka, March 8, 2022, ZANIS—The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has advised society to respect women so that they can play a central role in changing the world positively.

LAZ President Abyudi Shonga says the respect must start with care and protection of the girl child who, one day, will become a woman.

ZANIS reports Mr Shonga in a statement called for the implementation of policies that uplift the women in the country adding that there is need for proactive steps to be taken to help women in the country.

“We help women by not merely giving lip service to conversations about achieving acceptable gender equality but by formulating and implementing policies aimed at achieving it. Only then can we begin to bring the best out of women and expect the best out of them,” Mr Shonga said.

And the LAZ President says women’s immense contribution to society should not be demeaned adding that there is need to end to all forms of abuse against women.

“We certainly do not help them by instilling fear in them through physical, emotional or mental violence. I am without doubt that we 2 do not help them by failing to actualize the representation they deserve in leadership positions,” he said.