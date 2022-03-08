9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
General News
Updated:

UNZA recalls 2021/2022 final exams

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

The University of Zambia Senate has resolved to give students with unsatisfactory grades a second chance.

The Senate says all faculties will administer supplementary examinations for all eligible students for the 2021/2022 final examinations.

According to UNZA Registrar Theresa Chalwe, all schools and their departments have been asked to prepare supplementary examinations for those who had D+ in their courses.

Ms. Chalwe said after extensive deliberations, the Senate revolved to give a second chance to all students after observing that the pass rate was unusually lower especially for First years.

She said the lower than usual pass rate is attributed to challenges with online learning characterized by poor internet connectivity.

