Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Feature Politics
PF writes to UN over alleged torture of Edgar Lungu’s barber

By Chief Editor
The opposition PF has written to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights over the alleged torture of former president Edgar Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa whilst in police custody.

This is after images depicting evidence of torture of Mr. Chilekwa emerged on social media.

PF Chairperson for Information Raphael Nakacinda said in a letter to the UN Commitee on Torture based in in Geneva, Switzerland dated 7th March 2022 that Mr. Chilekwa was tortured and treated in a degrading or inhuman way to the extent of him struggling to hear and that he was passing blood.

Mr. Nakachinda charged that government has endorsed the said torture and has failed, neglected or otherwise ignored its obligation under the convention against torture.

He alleged that government has not reacted to the said torture let alone punished the officers or even the cadres involved who belong to the same political party involved in the acts.

Mr Nakachinda has since demanded that government should compensate Mr. Chilekwa for the torture he suffered.

“In view of the above I implore your good office to investigate this matter, take Zambia to task and ensure that Shebby Chilekwa gets the protection he is entitled to both under the convention against torture and the Zambian Constitution. Further, I implore that the Honourable Court should compel Zambia to accordingly compensate Shebby Chilekwa and his family for the torture he suffered,” he said.

The Letter has been copied to to the Human Rights Commission in Zambia.

Previous articleKuomboka ceremony to be held on 9 April

