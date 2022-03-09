9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo Stars Kundananji Urges Girls To Take Up Sport

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Shepolopolo Stars Kundananji Urges Girls To Take Up Sport
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo star Rachael Kundananji is urging more women and girls to take sports.

This year’s International Women’s Day was been themed: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

Football has taken Kundananji, 21, to Europe where she plays for Spanish Primera División club SD Eibar.

Kundananji played for BIIK Kazygurt in Kazakhstan prior to joining Eibar last year.

In an interview, the striker, who is also a runner, says sports keeps women active and stops them from engaging in illicit activities.

“My comment on women in sports is that sports helps a lot. Especially for us youths sports helps us avoid some stuff like drug abuse, early marriages and other things,” Kundananji said.

“Doing sports is a great move among women.”

Kundananji won her first Kazakhstani League title with BIIK Kazygurt in 2019 in her debut season.

“My encouragement to every lady out there, it is not too late they can stand up and do sports. There are so many sports they can do. All they can do is concentrate and believe in themselves that they can do better than they think,” she said.

Kundananji last year represented Zambia at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

She was also part of the Zambia Women’s Team at the last Africa Cup.

Kundananji made her name at Indeni Roses in Ndola before moving to Europe.

In athletics, Kundananji earned hero status after winning gold for team Zambia at the 2018 Region Five Games in Botswana.

Kundananji sprinted to first position in 800m.

Previous articleThe-Rest Team Beats Chipolopolo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo Stars Kundananji Urges Girls To Take Up Sport

Shepolopolo star Rachael Kundananji is urging more women and girls to take sports. This year’s International Women’s Day was been...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The-Rest Team Beats Chipolopolo

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic has a fairly good initial idea of what he has on the home-front after his All-Stars team lost 1-0 on...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Asanovic Starts Chipolopolo Local Camp

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic on Monday commenced his first training camp when 40 local players converging in Ndola to prepare for the two-legged All-Stars...
Read more

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST: Edward Chilufya Makes Midtjylland Debut

Sports sports - 0
Klings Kangwa made some ripples on an otherwise quiet weekend of some our key overseas-based stars in action at their respective clubs. ...
Read more

RUGBY: Arrows Win Nchanga 7’s Tournament

Sports sports - 1
Red Arrows have kicked off the 2022 Zambia Rugby Union season on a high note after scooping the Nchanga 7s held in Chingola at...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.