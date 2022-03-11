Serenity Harm Reduction Programme Zambia (SHARPZ) and Southern Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance have called for the introduction of the Alcohol Levy if the country is to address the problem of alcohol abuse among young people.

SHARPZ Programme Coordinator Phillip Chimponda observed that the introduction of an alcohol levy will not only act as a deterrent but will also help address the problems resulting from alcohol abuse like mental health.

Mr. Chimponda says there is need to put the levy adding that even if the amount put is minimal the country will still generate a lot of money which in turn can be channeled to other needy areas in the country.

Speaking during a workshop for civic leaders in Mansa District on the implementation of the National Alcohol Policy, Mr. Chimponda indicated that among the reasons the policy has not been actualized since it was passed in 2018 is the lack of resources, an issue he said can be addressed through the alcohol levy.

He added that the levy can also go towards empowering people who brew local beer so that they can engage into other forms of livelihood like farming.

“Empowerment for people brewing these illicit local brews is key in deterring them from brewing, the proceeds from the levy can also go to recreation facilities for young people in communities which have been lacking. We will have a situation where youths will be kept busy as opposed to them engaging in beer drinking,” he added.

Mr. Chimponda pointed out that Civil Society Organisations will work to find ways of how best to address the problems that come as a result of alcohol abuse by using any means possible.

Mr. Chimponda added that the proposed alcohol levy is a good piece of legistlation which only affects those who drink beer as it is charged at the point of purchase.

He explained that with the introduction of the alcohol levy the price of beer is expected to go up which will make it difficult for young people to afford buying beer.

“Currently we have a situation where there is too much abuse of alcohol in the country especially among young people and if this is allowed to continue, we will have a very big problem as a nation,” Mr. Chimponda observed.

He said the World Health Organization (WHO) has set a target for countries to reduce alcohol consumption by 10 percent by the year 2030 and for Zambia this will only be achieved if practical measures are put in place.

Mr. Chimponda further explained that a mechanism on how the levy will be managed has already been developed to ensure that funds are used for the intended purpose.

“In countries like Botswana they already have an alcohol levy which is really working well for them and as a country we can still learn from them on how best this levy can be managed, this is important as it can become part of the measures to reduce alcohol intake by 2030,” Mr. Chimponda said.

And speaking during the workshop Mansa Municipal Council Mayor Njikho Musuku pledged the local authority’s continued partnership with various stakeholders in trying to address the problem of alcohol abuse.

Mr. Musuku observed that if the issue of alcohol abuse among the youths is not addressed, it will be difficult for government programmes such as empowerment funds to bear the much-desired fruits as the chances of misusing the funds will be high.

“We want to have very productive youths in our district and this can only be achieved if young people do not indulge into vices which can destroy their lives such as beer drinking, we will therefore work closely with all stakeholders against the fight of alcohol abuse,” he said.

Currently, the country is governed by the Liquor Licensing Bill of 2011 and the National Alcohol Policy of 2018 which tries to regulate the production, distribution and consumption of alcohol.