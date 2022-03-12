Following the untimely death of Zambia’s fourth president Rupiah Banda, government has cancelled Youth Day celebrations , which falls today.

Chief Government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says this is in view of the period of national mourning declared by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking when addressed the media at the Freedom Statue this morning, Ms Kasanda , who is also Minister of Information and Media, explained that although the Youth Day is celebratory in nature it cannot be held in Zambia because of the dark cloud hovering over the nation following the untimely death of President Banda.

“Youth Day is celebratory in nature , it cannot be held because of the dark cloud hovering over the nation, the country cannot proceed with the event, “ she said.

Stating that all flags will fly at half-mast during this period of mourning, Ms Kasanda urged the citizenry to abide by the guidelines given by Government.

“I’d like to announce to you that we have lost a gallant soldier, a gallant son of the nation, a former President, the fourth republican President of Zambia, His Excellency Mr Rupiah Bwezani Banda who passed on yesterday.

“ In view of that we are officially cancelling this year’s Youth Day celebrations,” she said.

Zambia’s fourth republican President Rupiah Banda died yesterday at his home in Lusaka.

President Hichilema has since declared a period of national mourning.