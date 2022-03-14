Enock Mwepu is back from injury while the Kangwa brothers continue find goals in Russia.



=TANZANIA

Midfielder Rally Bwalya was in the starting XI for Simba in Sunday’s 1-0 home win over Moroccan side RS Berkane before being substituted in the 78th minute of their CAF Confederation Cup Group D match in Dar es Salaam.

=DR CONGO

Defender Kabaso Chongo played the full 90 minutes of TP Mazembe’s 2-2 away draw against Cotonsport on Sunday in Cameroon.

Defender Tandi Mwape was an unused substitute of the CAF Confederation Cup Group C fixture.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Amazulu: Midfielder Augustine Mulenga started for Amazulu in Saturdays CAF Champions League Group B 2-0 away loss to ES Setif in Algeria and was substituted in the 89th minute.

-Mamelodi Sundowns: Kennedy Mweene was in goals in Saturdays CAF Champions League Group A 1-0 home win over Al Ahly of Egypt.



=RUSSIA

Striker Evans Kangwa scored Arsenal Tula’s only goal in the 30th minute of Saturdays 4-1 home loss to Dinamo Moscow.

Evans was substituted in the 81st minute while his brother Klings played the full 90 minutes.

Last weekend , it was Klings who was on target in their 2-2 away draw at Sovetov.

=DENMARK

-Midtjylland: Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 70th minute of Midtjylland’s 1-0 home loss to FC Copenhagen on Sunday.

-Horsens: Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes of Horsen’s 0-0 home draw against Esbjerg.

=ENGLAND

-Brighton: Midfielder Enock Mwepu returned from his two-month injury hiatus on Saturday but was an unused substitute in Brighton’s 2-0 home loss to Liverpool.

-Leicester City: Striker Patson Daka came on in the 74th minute of Sunday’s 2-0 away loss at Arsenal.



=SCOTLAND

Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 66th minute of Rangers 3-3 away draw against Ross County but was not on target for the defending Scottish champions.