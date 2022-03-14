9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 14, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST: Mwepu Returns After Injury Layoff

By sports
53 views
0
Sports MONDAY PRO'S HIT LIST: Mwepu Returns After Injury Layoff
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Enock Mwepu is back from injury while the Kangwa brothers continue find goals in Russia.


=TANZANIA
Midfielder Rally Bwalya was in the starting XI for Simba in Sunday’s 1-0 home win over Moroccan side RS Berkane before being substituted in the 78th minute of their CAF Confederation Cup Group D match in Dar es Salaam.

=DR CONGO
Defender Kabaso Chongo played the full 90 minutes of TP Mazembe’s 2-2 away draw against Cotonsport on Sunday in Cameroon.
Defender Tandi Mwape was an unused substitute of the CAF Confederation Cup Group C fixture.

=SOUTH AFRICA
-Amazulu: Midfielder Augustine Mulenga started for Amazulu in Saturdays CAF Champions League Group B 2-0 away loss to ES Setif in Algeria and was substituted in the 89th minute.

-Mamelodi Sundowns: Kennedy Mweene was in goals in Saturdays CAF Champions League Group A 1-0 home win over Al Ahly of Egypt.


=RUSSIA
Striker Evans Kangwa scored Arsenal Tula’s only goal in the 30th minute of Saturdays 4-1 home loss to Dinamo Moscow.
Evans was substituted in the 81st minute while his brother Klings played the full 90 minutes.
Last weekend , it was Klings who was on target in their 2-2 away draw at Sovetov.

=DENMARK
-Midtjylland: Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 70th minute of Midtjylland’s 1-0 home loss to FC Copenhagen on Sunday.
-Horsens: Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes of Horsen’s 0-0 home draw against Esbjerg.

=ENGLAND
-Brighton: Midfielder Enock Mwepu returned from his two-month injury hiatus on Saturday but was an unused substitute in Brighton’s 2-0 home loss to Liverpool.
-Leicester City: Striker Patson Daka came on in the 74th minute of Sunday’s 2-0 away loss at Arsenal.


=SCOTLAND
Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 66th minute of Rangers 3-3 away draw against Ross County but was not on target for the defending Scottish champions.

Previous articleWorld Bank commends Government for steps in economic recovery

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST: Mwepu Returns After Injury Layoff

Enock Mwepu is back from injury while the Kangwa brothers continue find goals in Russia. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Clifford Mulenga Proposes RB To Be Honoured With Heroes Stadium Stand

Sports sports - 1
Footballer Clifford Mulenga has proposed that one of the stands at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka be named in honour of Fourth President Rupiah...
Read more

RUGBY: Zambia Rugby Womens Team Wins Regional 7’s Cup

Sports sports - 0
The Zambia Women’s National Rugby Team has won the Rugby Africa Regional 7’s competition staged in Bujumbura, Burundi. The regional tournament was used as the...
Read more

Arrows and Napsa Join Nkana and Eagles in 2022 ABSA Cup Semifinals

Sports sports - 0
The 2022 ABSA Cup semifinal lineup is complete after Red Arrows and Napsa Stars joined Nkana and Green Eagles in the last...
Read more

Zesco and Eagles Meet in 2022 ABSA Cup Quarterfinal Showdown

Sports sports - 0
Green Eagles will test Zesco United's appetite for an unprecedented 8th ABSA Cup crown when the two sides clash in Saturday's doubleheader quarterfinal at...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.