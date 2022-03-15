9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Asanovic Relishing Chipolopolo’sIraq Friendly Test

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Asanovic Relishing Chipolopolo'sIraq Friendly Test
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic is looking forward to his debut international friendly this Friday when they visit Iraq in Baghdad.

Asanovic and his 20-member home-based team depart for Baghdad on Tuesday night after spending two days at their Lusaka camp.

“We have enough players especially for the game against Iraq but I follow so many players and I am sure I will find the best players, not 11 but 20 players, for the CHAN and even the COSAFA which are also very important,” Asanovic said.

“I cannot wait to see the reaction from my players against Iraq. It is a great opportunity for the players because some of them will be part of our other two games in Europe.”

Some of the players who will impress in Baghdad will travel to Europe to join Asanovic’s overseas call-ups who have been summoned for the friendlies against Angola on March 25 in Portugal and Guinea on March 29 in Paris.

GOALKEEPERS: Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows), Kelvin Malunga, Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)

DEFENDERS: Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Prosper Chiluya (Red Arrows), Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala, Shemmy Mayembe (all Zesco United), Miguel Chaiwa (Shamuel Academy), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows)

MIDFIELDERS: Chanda Mukuka, Spencer Sautu, Donashano Malama, Kelvin Kampamba (all Zesco United), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Joshua Mutale (Power Dynamos)

STRIKERS: Albert Kangwanda (Kafue Celtic), Derrick Bulaya (Green Eagles), Patrick Gondwe, Alex Ng’onga (both Nkana)

Previous article30 PF MPs suspended from National Assembly

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Asanovic Relishing Chipolopolo’sIraq Friendly Test

Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic is looking forward to his debut international friendly this Friday when they visit Iraq in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zanaco Back in League Action in The Midst of Continental Woes

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco will on Wednesday shift attention back to the FAZ Super Division when they face struggling Lusaka Dynamos away at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. The...
Read more

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST: Mwepu Returns After Injury Layoff

Sports sports - 0
Enock Mwepu is back from injury while the Kangwa brothers continue find goals in Russia. =TANZANIA Midfielder Rally Bwalya was in...
Read more

Clifford Mulenga Proposes RB To Be Honoured With Heroes Stadium Stand

Sports sports - 3
Footballer Clifford Mulenga has proposed that one of the stands at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka be named in honour of Fourth President Rupiah...
Read more

RUGBY: Zambia Rugby Womens Team Wins Regional 7’s Cup

Sports sports - 0
The Zambia Women’s National Rugby Team has won the Rugby Africa Regional 7’s competition staged in Bujumbura, Burundi. The regional tournament was used as the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.