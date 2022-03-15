Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic is looking forward to his debut international friendly this Friday when they visit Iraq in Baghdad.

Asanovic and his 20-member home-based team depart for Baghdad on Tuesday night after spending two days at their Lusaka camp.

“We have enough players especially for the game against Iraq but I follow so many players and I am sure I will find the best players, not 11 but 20 players, for the CHAN and even the COSAFA which are also very important,” Asanovic said.

“I cannot wait to see the reaction from my players against Iraq. It is a great opportunity for the players because some of them will be part of our other two games in Europe.”

Some of the players who will impress in Baghdad will travel to Europe to join Asanovic’s overseas call-ups who have been summoned for the friendlies against Angola on March 25 in Portugal and Guinea on March 29 in Paris.

GOALKEEPERS: Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows), Kelvin Malunga, Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)

DEFENDERS: Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Prosper Chiluya (Red Arrows), Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala, Shemmy Mayembe (all Zesco United), Miguel Chaiwa (Shamuel Academy), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows)

MIDFIELDERS: Chanda Mukuka, Spencer Sautu, Donashano Malama, Kelvin Kampamba (all Zesco United), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Joshua Mutale (Power Dynamos)

STRIKERS: Albert Kangwanda (Kafue Celtic), Derrick Bulaya (Green Eagles), Patrick Gondwe, Alex Ng’onga (both Nkana)