Wednesday, March 16, 2022
General News
National Symposium on children living on the streets taking place today

By Chief Editor
The much-awaited National Symposium on children living on the streets will finally take place in Lusaka today, almost two decades after initial advocacy, with delegates drawn from various parts of the country to discuss pertinent issues.

According to invitation letters sent to about 18 organisations from the Copperbelt, Central and Lusaka provinces, government says it has observed with concern, the increase in the number of children living on the streets hence the need for the 3 days national symposium to be held between March 16 and 18, 2022.

The letters dated March 9, 2022 and signed by Ministry Of Community Development and Social Services Director, Department Of Child Development Bridget Moya, state that the national symposium is meant to engage in consultative discussions with stakeholders to evaluate the current strategies being used in addressing this matter of street children.

Government also says it is expectant that the outcome of the meeting will help inform the strengthening and scaling up the current practices through multisector and integrated efforts to address the current and emerging challenges, and to develop strategies that have proved more effective when used in similar environments.

Recently, Kitwe based beautiful gates organization embarked on a 2 weeks long, 365 kilometers walk from Kitwe to Lusaka to petition government to hold a national indaba on street children during which over 1000 signatures were gathered and over 5000 fliers distributed.

