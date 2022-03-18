9.5 C
RB was part of chamber movement pioneers-ZACCI

By editor
The Zambia Chamber of Commerce, Trade and Industry (ZACCI) says the late former president Rupiah Banda will be remembered for being part of the pioneers of the chamber movement in Eastern province.

ZACCI president Chabuka Kawesha told the media in a statement that the late Mr. Banda was involved in the creation of provincial and district chambers of commerce across the country.

He said this was part of the decentralisation process of taking business advocacy and promotion closer to the community.

Mr. Kawesha further said the late former head of state will be remembered for his pivotal role in ensuring full economic liberalisation across various economic sub-sectors.

“It is during his tenure of office that the growth we now see in the information communication and technologies (ICT) and telecommunications sub-sector was signed off through new laws, the ICT Act of 2009 and Electronic Communications and Transaction (ECT) Act 2009,” he said.

He said this opened the local telecommunications wave for the country through liberalisation of the international gateway and e-commerce trajectory which he said has created thousands direct and indirect telecoms jobs.

Speaking in a separate interview, Media Network for Child Rights and Development Executive Director, Henry Kabwe, said late Mr. Banda will be remembered for the massive investment he made in the education and health sectors.

Mr. Kabwe said it was during the presidency of late President Banda that the Educational Act was amended and improved upon.

He said Mr. Banda ensured that children’s right to education was realised, adding that his legacy will live on for many generations to come.

Previous articleMasebo is right about propaganda on drugs

