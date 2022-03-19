9.5 C
Asanovic:Chipolopolo Did Its Best

Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic says the home based squad did it’s best despite succumbing to a 3-1 loss to Iraq in Friday evening’s away international friendly match at Al Madina Stadium in Baghdad.

The friendly marked Asanovic’s debut match in charge following his appointment in January on a four-year deal.

In a post-match interview, Asanovic said his local players gave 100% even though some of them were debutants at the international stage.

“After the result of 3-1, no one is happy especially me and my players. What I said after the game, I told my players that they have given 100%. They did their best, but we conceded a goal in 10 minutes which is a penalty which does not exist but anyway it is not an excuse,” he said.

“You know after that we conceded another goal through a set piece. From that we scored a goal to make it 2-1 and we went to second half. We changed the formation a bit and introduced new players, we controlled the game, but we were not dangerous,” Asanovic said.

Asanovic said the loss to Iraq was a lesson to his team.

“Some of the players it was the first time to see the ground with 40, 000 people. We are working hard; we know what we want. The energy I saw today was very good.This is a school for my boys we need more games, we need to find more opponents,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zambia has a tentative date against Angola on March 25 in Portugal and a confirmed friendly against Guinea on March 29 in Paris, France.

