Nkana are satisfied to have done enough in Sundays away draw against Green Buffaloes that kept them in the FAZ Super League top four.

Nkana came from behind against Buffaloes to equalize in the 71st minute through Jacob Ngulube after Royd Alufonso had put the hosts ahead in the 18th minute to see the two sides finish 1-1 draw at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

“Very important point for us but I think we did not plan for a draw but we are OK with it,” Nkana assistant coach George Chilufya said.

“We took time to settle and conceded in the first 20 minutes but again what was important is how the boys reacted positively and we got a goal and it has ended 1-1.”

With seven games to go, Nkana occupy the final fourth continental spot on 41 points, two points more than fifth placed Buffaloes.

But Nkana are fifteen points behind leaders Red Arrows and six points drift of third placed Green Eagles and Zesco United who are tied on 47 points.

=FRIENDLY INTERNATIONAL

18/03/2022

AL Madina International Stadium, Baghdad

Iraq 3(Dhurgham 10’pen, Ahmad Ibrahim 23′, Aymen Hussein 78′) -Zambia 1(Saad Natiq 29’og)

18. Charles Kalumba. 13 Shemmy Mayembe, 15. Dominic Chanda, 3. Benedict Chepeshi (23.Prosper Chiluya 70′), 5. Solomon Sakala, 6. Prince Mumba, 22. Miguel Chaiwa, 21. Spencer Sautu (8.Harrison Chisala 77′), 16. Joshua Mutale (10.Patrick Gondwe 46′), 11. Albert Kangwanda (7.Kelvin Mubanga 46′), 6. Derrick Bulaya (14.Alex Ngonga 46′)

SUB NOT USED:16 Kelvin Malunga (GK), 01. Lawrence Mulenga (GK), 19. Donashano Malama,2. Simon Silwimba, 4. Chanda Mukuka

=CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

GROUP A

20/03/2022

-Lusaka

Zanaco 1 (Boyd Musonda 31′) – CS Sfaxien 0

-Benghazi

Al Ahli Tripoli ( Omar Gaber 54’og) 1-Pyramids FC 0

=

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 27

16/03/2022

Lusaka Dynamos 0- Zanaco 0

20/03/2022

Kafue Celtic 3(Arthur Muleya 12′, Brian Chilimina 50′, Maxwell Mulutula 83′)-Nkwazi 1(Thomas Zulu 41’og)

Green Buffaloes 1(Royd Alufonso 18′)-Nkana 1(Jacob Ngulube 71′)

WEEK 28

19/03/2022

Lusaka Dynamos 0-Red Arrows 1(Ricky Banda 22′)

Kabwe Warriors 1(Tresor Ndaya 75′)-Power Dynamos 0

Indeni 1(Clement Mulenga 41′)-Forest Rangers 0

Chambishi 2(Innocent Kashita 7′, Andy Boyele 59′)-Buildcon 1(Ronald Olaki 68′)

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-Green Eagles 0

POSTPONED

Prison Leopards-Zesco United

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION ONE

WEEK 28

19/03/2022

City of Lusaka 1-0 Nchanga Rangers

(Anos Tembo 79’)

Police College 2-0 Mufulira Wanderers

(Nesto Mwilambwe 28’, Kiyombo Muyumba 90’)

Luapula Green Eagles 0-1 FC MUZA

(Bobo Angwenga 82’)

ZESCO Malaiti Rangers 1-0 KYSA

(Dryson Phiri 1’)

NAPSA Stars 0-0 Jumulo

Gomes 0-0 Quattro Kalumbila*

*(Gomes won 1-0 Quattro Kalumbila on 20/03/2022 after match halted in the 70th minute due to bad weather and the rescheduled last 20 minutes completed next day)

20/03/2022

Young Green Eagles 0-0 Lumwana Radiants

Kitwe United 1-0 Livingstone Pirates

Young Buffaloes 1-2 Trident.

=TOP SCORERS (LEAGUE)

20/03/2022

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):14

Ricky Banda(Red Arrows):12

Albert Kangwanda(Kafue Celtic):11

Moses Phiri (Zanaco):9

Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors):9

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):9

John Chingandu (Zesco):8

Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles):8

Jesse Were(Zesco2/Kansanshi 5):7

Martin Njobvu (Green Buffaloes):7

Lubinda Mundia(Buildcon):7

Conlyde Luchanga (Prison Leopards):7

Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos):7

Clifford Mulenga (Forest Rangers):6

Tapson Kaseba (Buildcon/Konkola Blades 3):6

Derrick Bulaya (Green Eagles):6

Christopher Zulu(Nkwazi):6

Clement Mulenga(Indeni):5

Quadri Kola(Forest Rangers):5

Timothy Sakala (Buildcon/Kansanshi 1):5

Cephas Handavu(Indeni):5

James Chamanga (Red Arrows):5

Thomas Chideu (Forest Rangers):5

Jacob Ngulube(Nkana):4

Ronald Kampamba (Nkana):4

George Ngoma (Green Buffaloes):4

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):4

Kilo Mwepu (Power Dynamos):4

Stephen Mutama (Nkwazi):4

Junior Zulu (Prison Leopards):4

Kelvin Mubanga(Zesco):4

Jacob Kaunda(Chambishi):4

Brian Mwila(Buildcon/Power Dynamos):4

Ackim Mumba (Zanaco):3

Thabani Kamusoko(Zesco):3

Twiza Chaibela(Kabwe Warriors/Arrows 1):3

Bruce Musakanya(Kansanshi):3

Luka Chamanga (Power Dynamos):3

Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco 1/Green Eagles: 2):3

Warren Kunda(Green Eagles):3

Alidor Kayembe (Arrows):3

Owen Tembo (Konkola Blades):3

Joshua Mutale (Power Dynamos):3

Patrick Ngoma(Buildcon):3

Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos):3

Edward Mwenya(Konkola Blades):3

Fred Mulambia (Power Dynamos):3

Marvin Jere (Lusaka Dynamos):3

Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba (Kabwe Warriors):3

Eric Chomba (Forest Rangers):3

Langson Mbewe (Nkwazi):3

Matthews Maleka (Kansanshi Dynamos):3