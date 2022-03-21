The UPND Alliance is disappointed with sentiments made by former president Edgar Lungu after the burial ceremony of late fourth president Rupiah Banda.

In a statement, UPND Alliance Spokesman Daniel Shimunza said that not only is it taboo and disrespectful to utter such weird words at a funeral, but it is also rude, uncultured and unZambian for a man of Mr Lungu’s stature to belittle the respect of such a ceremony.

Dr Shimunza says president Hichilema has been magnanimous in reaching out to former president Lungu even after some of the most blatant forms of abuse was relentlessly unleashed against him under Mr Lungu’s watch including his 100 days detention at Mukobeko maximum prison on trumped-up charges.

Dr Shimunza has since challenged Mr Lungu to do a lot of soul-searching and ask himself questions because, going by what has been seen so far, he himself is the hypocrite in chief.

He has further urged Mr Lungu to tone down and start living by the dictates of his stature.

Meanwhile, the ruling United Party for National Party for National Development (UPND) has urged the opposition Patriotic Front to stop the blame game and accept that the general election loss was caused by themselves.

UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda states that the Party has noticed some reckless statements coming from the rank and file of the PF against the UPND led government with their acting Secretary-General Nickson Chilangwa freely convening a women’s conference in Ndola to disparage the UPND and its leadership in government.

Mr Imenda has questioned how the PF can today insult the intelligence of Zambians who democratically elected the UPND into office by insinuating that the UPND corrupted its way into government.

The secretary-general states that while it can be agreed that the PF has the right to cry and lament, they should not remind the Zambians of their brutal and dictatorial regime at the time when the citizenry is getting used to freedoms under the UPND.

Mr Imenda has stated that the UPND will continue and concentrate on the development agenda as espoused in its manifesto.