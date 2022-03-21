Zambia will today, March 21, join the rest of the world in commemorating the annual event of international day of forests.

In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed 21st March of every year as the international day of forests to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests.

Since then, the Forestry Department in Zambia has been organising activities involving forests and trees such as tree-planting, radio, television and community awareness campaigns.

The 2021 celebrations will take place at Yotam Muleya Secondary School in Lusaka and will be graced by the Acting Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Elijah Muchima.

Other senior government officials will also attend the celebrations.

According to the Centre for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) of 2014, approximately 300,000 hectares of forest cover are lost every year in Zambia.

These significant deforestation and forest degradation rates in Zambia are largely attributed to wood extraction, agricultural expansion, infrastructure development and fires.

Charcoal production is considered one of the primary causes of forest degradation in Zambia and the main cause of carbon stock loss from forests in the country.