9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
type here...
Columns
Updated:

As Speeches of Reconciliation were being Read at RB funeral, My Farm was being Searched and dug

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Columns As Speeches of Reconciliation were being Read at RB funeral, My...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

AS fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda was being put to rest and speeches of reconciliation were being read, my farm was searched and dug by investigative wings who had gadgets with a view of detecting things like safes which contained money, former Patriotic Front Chairperson Samuel Mukupa has mourned.

Mr Mukupa said he was shocked that there was too much hypocrisy because investigative wings were unleashed on him while the public were being given an impression that the country was on the path of reconciliation.

He said that the team did not find anything but that they raided the farm with sophisticated gadgets that no one had seen and did not know how they functioned.

Mr Mukupa said since the gadgets were sophisticated the officers could have been looking for something else which was unknown to everyone.

“The gadgets were electronic, the type that you could use to detect some metal objects. I was not around so I got this information from my workers,” he said.

He said he was still in the dark about the two searches at his farm because the joint investigative wings only produced search warrants and did not inform the workers on what they wanted.

Mr Mukupa said that it was unfortunate that the team of investigative wings that dug up his farm came with metal detectors meant to detect metal objects.

Mr Mukupa said that the search warrant was vague and that it did not explain what exactly they were looking for, which was very unfortunate.

He said they told his wife on phone that they had gone to the farm this time to dig out whatever they think was hidden underground.

Mr Mukupa said he did not want to speculate on what it is they wanted but that he was shocked that they pounced on him at a period when the country was mourning the death of fourth republican president, Mr Rupiah Bwezani Banda.

Previous articleFirst Quantum to power it’s Zambia Mines with Wind, Solar

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

As Speeches of Reconciliation were being Read at RB funeral, My Farm was being Searched and dug

AS fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda was being put to rest and speeches of reconciliation were being read, my...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Critical Shortage of drugs in hospitals and Clinics, Who Will Pay for the Lives Lost?

Columns Chief Editor - 20
By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba The fact is no longer in contest. There is an established critical shortage of medicines and medical supplies in hospitals, Clinics and...
Read more

President Lungu should quickly heal and join hands with President Hichilema in fostering unity

Columns Chief Editor - 25
By Dr Nevers Mumba I have listened to the statement made by 6th Republican President Mr. Edgar Lungu at the funeral of our fallen 4th...
Read more

Some Zambians are on social media 24/7 accusing HH of incompetence, is it social media abuse?

Columns Chief Editor - 19
By Venus N Msyani Some Zambians are always on social media accusing president Hakainde Hichilema of incompetence. Is it social media abuse? Would strongly agree...
Read more

Masebo is right about propaganda on drugs

Columns editor - 10
By Isaac Mwanza Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has accused some suppliers of medicines and medical supplies whose contracts were cancelled of mounting a strong propaganda...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.