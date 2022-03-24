The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested former Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Malanji for money laundering activities involving K10 million and US 700,000 Dollars.

DEC Public Relations Officer, Mathias Kamanga said Mr Malanji, who is Kwacha Constituency Member of Parliament has been arrested for being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 subsection (1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr Kamanga explained that Mr Malanji in his capacity as Director at Gibson Royal Hotel in Buchi, Kitwe obtained a loan to facilitate the development and renovations of the said hotel.

He added that the Kwacha MP, on dates unknown but between 1st January 2020 and 31st August 2021 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, obtained K10,000,000, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime and used it to pay off the loan.

In a press statement issued to the media in Lusaka yesterday, the DEC Public Relations Officer stated that in the second count, Mr. Malanji is believed to have procured a helicopter namely Bell 206 Jet Ranger at $700,000.00, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

“The hotel has since been seized together with the two helicopters, the other one being the helicopter he was arrested for earlier which are currently in South Africa and arrangements are being made to have them brought into the country,”.

Similarly, Mr Kamanga noted that the Commission in Lusaka has jointly charged and arrested a former Accountant and an Accounts Assistant at the former Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs for money laundering activities involving over K4 million.

Mr Kamanga identified the two as Augustine Mungandu, male aged 53, residing in Chamba Valley, Lusaka and Shadreck Matabishi, a male aged 45 of Plot 55504 Chalala, off Shantumbu Road.

“Particulars of the offence are that the duo on dates unknown but between 1st January 2019 and 30th November 2019 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did steal K3, 533,770.51 from the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs, by fraudulently withdrawing money over the counter on Electronic Funds Transfer Advice (EFTA) which were in other people’s names as beneficiaries without their knowledge,” he explained.

“It is further alleged that Mr Mungandu and Mr Matabishi and other persons unknown, on dates known but between 1st January 2019 and 30th November 2019 did forge a letter instructing a named bank to transfer money amounting to K476, 000.00 to an account from which they made several cash withdraws and used the money for their own personal benefit,” Mr Kamanga added.

Meanwhile, Mr Kamanga also stated that in a separate incident, an Assistant Registration Officer at the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship office in Solwezi identified as Gift Katuka jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown on dates unknown but between 24th May 2018 and 11th February 2021 did steal K997, 620 by purporting to have deposited the said money into the Government Account and even forged deposit slips when in fact not

He said the commission has since arrested Mr Katuka, for theft by public servant, forgery and uttering, and money laundering, adding that a house at plot number 11291 in Kabitaka Extension in Solwezi has since been seized from the suspect.

Mr Kamanga noted that all the suspects are on police bond and will appear in court soon.