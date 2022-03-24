9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Economy
Updated:

Zambia Maintains that it will not Ban the Export of Maize

Minister of Agriculture Ruben Phiri has maintained that government will not ban the exportation of maize because the country has secured enough grain for national food security and excess stocks can go to waste.

Minister of Agriculture Reuben Phiri said the country also risks losing its position as an exporter of maize on the international market.

Mr Phiri was speaking at the women in Agriculture Conference which was held under the theme “Gender Equality for a Sustainable Tomorrow.’’

He observed that the country has been recording wastage of the grain because of excess stocks saying the population is too small to consume the produce.

Mr Phiri said that the exportation of maize can only be controlled to manage food security in the country.

He advised the farmers to venture into the production of cash crops such as cashew nuts and tree to avoid over-dependency on maize.

And Congolese High Commissioner to Zambia Chantal Konji Maloba said Zambian farmers need to follow procedure if they have to trade in Congo.

Ms. Maloba said it is not easy to trade in Congo because of the increased crimes as farmers risk to being crooked in that country.

She said there’s need for the farmers to create a business network before embarking on trade in her country.

She added that proper documentation and right procedures Zambian, farmers are can export their produce to Congo with ease.

Ms. Maloba said Zambian farmers have an advantage of exporting their produce to DRC which has a large market.

She further stated that the Ministry of Agriculture should engage its counterpart in DRC on trade.

