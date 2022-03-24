President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed interest in his government to source petroleum products and fertiliser from Saudi Arabia.

President Hichilema says government would like to pursue the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s earlier offer to source the two commodities from that country.

He observed that the move will help to cushion the fuel supply that has been disrupted by the war in Ukraine, which has triggered the continued increase in commodity prices globally.

The Head of State said this when a delegation from Saudi Arabia paid a courtesy call on him at State House today.

President Hichilema said the government will explore various areas of mutual interest between Zambia and Saudi Arabia.

“We would like increased investment from Saudi Arabia to Zambia especially through government to government as well as people to people investment opportunities,” he said.

The President has also requested the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to convert Zambia’s debt into a grant as the latter is going through a difficult time.

He stated that Zambia needs the support of Saudi Arabia now more than ever before because she is going through a lot of economic stress.

Mr. Hichilema has meanwhile commended the Saudi Arabian government for the support it continues to render to Zambia in many areas such as the health sector.

“We thank the King Salman bin Abudulaziz Al Saud for his gift of a hospital that is being constructed in the country. We commit that it will be put to good use once completed,” he said.

And President Hichilema has pledged to support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its bid to host the 2030 Expo.

He has since confirmed that Zambia will attend the 2030 Expo.

Speaking at the same event, Saudi Arabia Advisor to the Royal Court, Ahmed Kattan, said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has pledged to increase investment to Zambia.

Mr. Kattan expressed gratitude to Zambia for supporting its bid to host the 2030 investment Expo.

He said Zambia and Saudi Arabia share strong bilateral relations and was looking forward to further strengthening the ties.