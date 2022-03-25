Kasama Chamber of Commerce has described the impending increase in fuel and food prices as inevitable.

Kasama Chamber of Commerce Secretary, David Chanda attributed this to the on-going conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Mr. Chanda explained that it would also be difficult for government to control the country’s inflation rate due as prices of commodities are expected to skyrocket.

“As a Country we have been in a crisis trying to put our economy back on the road and these external factors are going to make it difficult for us to achieve goals both in the short term and long term,” he said.

He further noted that the monthly review of fuel pump price is making planning and projection extremely difficult at both business and family level.

Mr. Chanda has urged the public not to be too dependent on imports but to find home ground lasting solutions that will be predictable in terms of fuel pricing.

“We can’t always be left in sought of situations where every little thing that happens somewhere else affects our planning,” Mr. Chanda said.