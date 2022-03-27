The national power utility ZESCO has bemoaned the increasing levels of vandalism to its infrastructure on the Copperbelt.

ZESCO Head of Security, Hamulundu Kapika has revealed that the power utility company lost over K 9 million last year alone through vandalism of its various infrastructure on the Copperbelt.

Speaking in Kitwe yesterday during the Kitwe District Public Sensitization meeting, Mr. Kapika said the increased vandalism of the company’s infrastructure is affecting the effective provision of power to its customers in the province.

He said the vandalism of power cables does not only affect the company but the customers also both the residential and industrial customers.

He said the company has since embarked on a sensitization programme against vandalism on the Copperbelt in order to change the trend.

“The levels of vandalism has increased on the Copperbelt, a situation that has forced us to embark on a community sensitization program which has so far been conducted in Mufulira, Chingola and Kitwe, last year alone, the company lost K9 million due to vandalism which affected the operations of the power utility company,” Mr. Kapika said.

And ZESCO Copperbelt Senior Regional Director, Tom Daka said the power utility company is concerned with the continued vandalism of its cables by members of the community in all parts of the province which is affecting power supply.

Mr. Daka said vandalism has proved to be a huge challenge because members of the community have continued the illicit activity despite numerous sensitization efforts.

He said the utility company has since resorted to intensifying sensitization programs in collaboration with the Zambia police.

He was optimist that the scourge will be addressed if perpetrators are brought to book.