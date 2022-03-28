The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition Alliance has called on government to consider reintroducing subsidies on fuel in order to avert the possible increase in fuel prices.

Matthew Mhuru, the CSO-SUN Country Coordinator says this is because any further increase in fuel prices will have a negative impact on the cost of living especially for low income earners.

He said the impact of the Russia – Ukraine war might result in the cost of fuel being beyond the reach of most Zambians hence the need to bring back the subsidies.

And Energy Expert Boniface Zulu has said that the decision by the new dawn government to only import finished petroleum products through the TAZAMA pipeline will not be sustainable in the long run because of the anticipated high demand of the commodity.

Recently government through energy minister peter Kapala disclosed its resolve to import only finished petroleum products through TAZAMA pipeline and that Indeni Refinery in Ndola on the Copperbelt will no longer refine crude petroleum products.

Commenting on this development, Mr Zulu is suggesting that going forward, the Angola-Zambia pipeline must be worked on to ensure sustained availability of the commodity.

Further, Mr Zulu says it is anticipated that the price of crude oil will remain high above 100 dollars per barrel beyond March 2022 hence the need for government to implement a long lasting plan on energy