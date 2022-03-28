A 55-year old accident victim of Nkwazi Compound in Ndola on the Copperbelt is claiming for compensation after being hit by a vehicle belonging to the Ministry of Youth and Sports last year.

Christopher Ng’ambi has been left with two amputated legs by the accident which occurred on 25th April, 2021 on Twapia Road when a Higer Bus hit him near Twapia Market around 19: 00 hours.

According to a medical report in his possession, Mr. Ng’ambi sustained fractured legs and general body pains.

He sustained an open ankle fracture on the left side and a crushed right leg resulting in amputation of both legs.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Icengelo news from his home, Mr. Ng’ambi, who is confined at home, said he wants the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Art to quickly process his compensation.

He said the compensation process has taken longer than necessary without a clear explanation from the Ministry.

Mr. Ng’ambi, who is married with children, says life has become unbearable for him and the family after the accident.

“I am a male Zambian aged 54, who resides in Nkwazi Compound, Ndola, who suffered a road traffic accident on Twapia Road on 25th April, 2021 involving a Higer Bus of Registration Number BAD 3196 for the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Art which was being driven by Christopher Siuluta Kameta.

According to a report from Ndola District Police, Mr. Ng’ambi was hit when standing off the road.

Driver Kameta of Kabanana Township in Lusaka was charged with dangerous driving and fined the admission of guilt.

“The bus hit me as I was standing alongside the said road. As you can see, this accident left me with both legs crushed and led to amputation. From that moment to today have not been able to walk in order to fend for my family because I am now permanently disabled,” Mr. Ng’ambi said.

“I have never received any support from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Art or anyone connected to this accident. The issue of pursuing compensation has been very slow.

The driver in question has not shown concern. What I know is that the driver should have been helping even to take this case to his superiors at the Ministry,” he said.

“I am appealing to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Art through Honourable Elvis Nkandu and the Permanent Secretary Mr. Chileshe Kangwa to kindly see to it that I access compensation which will enable me to have a reliable source of income. Accessing compensation will eventually help to restore the well being of my family. I always look for a positive response from the Ministry,” he said.

Mr. Ng’ambi has officially complained to the Ministry and is now waiting for a response.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Mr. Ng’ambi dated 28th January, 2022, acting Copperbelt Youth Development Officer Kangwa Mubanga said this case has been referred to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Art.

Without specifying, Mubanga promised to contact Mr. Ng’ambi after receiving feedback from the Ministry Headquarters over the issue.

“I write to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 27th January 200 in which you are claiming compensation for the Road Traffic Accident in which you were involved on 25th April, 2021, I wish to inform you that the matter has been forwarded to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts for further guidance. My office will contact you once feedback is received regarding this matter,” Mubanga wrote to Mr. Ng’ambi.

Mr. Ng’ambi has further appealed for a wheelchair from well wishers as he awaits compensation.

“I am struggling with movements. When I am going inside or outside the house it is my daughter who usually helps me and I am not comfortable with that. Let good people assist me with a wheelchair,” Mr. Ng’ambi pleaded.

