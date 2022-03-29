United Party for National Development (UPND) has refuted Patriotic Front presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili’s claims that the mining operations at Kitwe’s black mountain are intended to benefit its senior officials.

Kitwe District Youth Chairman Bowas Kapata says contrary to Mr Kambwili’s claims, it’s the youths irrespective of their political affiliation who have been allocated a number of trucks as part of their empowerment.

Mr Kapata, who rebuked the PF aspiring presidential candidate for his unwarranted attacks on the UPND leadership, also stated in an interview that the majority youths will benefit through the cooperatives that have been formed.

“We are not disappointed by anything in the operations of the black mountain as asserted by Mr Kambwili because we know that we are supposed to benefit through the cooperatives just like any other citizen, in addition, we have been allocated some trucks so we are still awaiting for the actualization of this strategy,” he said.

Stressing that the chrome hand pickers that have been catered for already as a demonstration that everyone is earmarked to benefit from the mining facility, the District Youth Chairman said Mr. Kambwili just wanted to gain political mileage from his unfounded statement.

Mr Kapata further urged people not to perceive the operations at the black mountain as a UPND programme but an empowerment strategy meant to empower everyone regardless of one’s political affiliation.

And Association of Women in Mining, one of the organizations given the authority to carry out mining operations at the black mountain , says the operations are going on well.

Association President Grace Njapau said the operations are now stabilizing and government mining specialists are providing guidance on the operations.

Recently, Mr Kambwili said the mining operations at the black mountain are only meant to enable senior UPND officials enrich themselves just as the previous ruling party officials benefited from the black mountain operations.

The outspoken politician said the youths and the general public will not get anything as promised by the New Dawn government.

The operations at the black mountain are in full swing with hundreds of people awaiting empowerment from the operations proceeds through the cooperatives.