9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Women are not benefiting fully from Zambia’s economic resources

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Women are not benefiting fully from Zambia’s economic resources
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) Board Chairperson Komiwe Zulu has called for urgent promotion of social and economic justice for women in Zambia.

Ms. Zulu said despite being the majority in the population the women in Zambia constitute the majority poor, illiterate, unemployed, and are economically and financially excluded.

She said the women in Zambia are also the least represented in key decision-making positions.

Speaking during the provincial stakeholder engagement and advocacy meeting on the women’s manifesto in Ndola, Ms. Zulu said women are not benefiting fully from Zambia’s economic resources because unemployment, financial and economic exclusion, including income poverty, have remained high among women.

“As you are aware, women make up the majority in terms of the population of the country at 51% and also the majority voters at 53.5%. But despite being the majority in population and voters, the women in Zambia constitute the majority poor, illiterate, unemployed, and are economically and financially excluded. Women are also the least represented in key decision-making positions.In order to ensure that women are no longer excluded from the decision-making and development processes, the Zambia National Women’s Lobby in partnership with other Women’s Movement organisations and the Democracy Works Foundation formulated the “Women’s Manifesto” prior to the 2021 elections,” Ms. Zulu stated.

“The Women’s Manifesto entitled “Towards the 2021 General Election in Zambia and beyond, is a collective, non-partisan, women driven agenda that reflects the needs and aspirations of Zambian women by outlining the development and policy priorities. It was formulated in a consultative process involving a cross-section of women groups and organizations at national and local levels. The stakeholders who contributed to the formulation of the manifesto represented different sectors including political parties, civil society, public institutions, private sector, and tertiary education. In addition, the aspirations of women with disabilities were also integrated,” she said.

Ms. Zulu said ZNWL wants all political parties in the 2021 general elections that signed up to the Women’s Manifesto to action it.

“The Women’s Manifesto was presented to all major political parties that were participating in the 2021 elections which included the UPND, PF, MMD, DP, NDC, SP and FDD. Among the immediate uses of the Manifesto was to guide political parties in campaigning on issues related to the welfare of the women in Zambia. All the political parties signed an endorsement letter acknowledging the contents of the Women’s Manifesto and pledging to drive the issues once elected in office,” she said.

“The Women’s Movement now eagerly awaits the implementation of some of the key issues highlighted in the Women’s Manifesto. Among the salient issues include the adoption of national development models which are anchored on the principles of equity. This is because women are not benefiting fully from Zambia’s economic resources. Unemployment, financial and economic exclusion, including income poverty, has remained high among the majority of women in Zambia. The women therefore demand for the creation of jobs and employment, both in the formal and informal sectors and women should be given priority,” she said.

Ms. Zulu further advocated the enforcement of legislation on Gender Equality and Equity Act.

“Another priority for the women is the enforcement of legislation on Gender Equality and Equity Act. This law is important because it offers a great opportunity to address long outstanding causes and drivers of gender inequality in both the public and private sectors. Thus, the effective enforcement of this Act will result in practical improvement in the representation of women in the economy, public administration and political sectors. Additionally, the women demand for a stronger fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Zambia, particularly in the social and political spheres of life,” Ms. Zulu said.

Previous articleSwedish Ambassador in Luapula for save planet earth campaign

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Women are not benefiting fully from Zambia’s economic resources

Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) Board Chairperson Komiwe Zulu has called for urgent promotion of social and economic justice...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZICTA on an awareness campaign on digital frauds in Kawambwa

General News Chief Editor - 0
Zambia Information and Communication Authority ( ZICTA ) has conducted consumer and public awareness on digital frauds in Kawambwa District of Luapula Province. ZICTA Consumer...
Read more

CBU students warn of riot if management, lecturers fail to resolve impasse

General News Chief Editor - 2
Students at the Copperbelt University (CBU) have called on the government to intervene in the stand-off between management and the lecturers to ensure smooth...
Read more

ZICTA has disconnected over two million SIM cards

General News Chief Editor - 3
In line with the new dawn government’s agenda of digital transformation, the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has disconnected over two...
Read more

Witness tells Fast Track Economic and financial crimes court how ZAMPOST misappropriated Funds

General News Chief Editor - 16
An Accountant in the office of the Accountant General has told the Ndola Magistrate Court how ZamPost misappropriated the Social Cash Transfer funds by...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.