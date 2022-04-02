German Ambassador to Zambia says Zambia has enough resources needed in order to realize its development agenda.

German Ambassador to Zambia Anne Wagner–Mitchell said this when she paid a courtesy call on Eastern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Beauty Phiri at her office yesterday.

Ms. Wagner-Mitchell said Zambia is endowed with abundant natural resources that only need maximized exploitation.

She said the German government is committed to continue working with the Zambian government by making significant contributions to the country’s development agenda.

She mentioned that German is already supporting government through implementing various projects in the fields of water and sanitation, good governance as well as food and nutrition.

“I am happy that we are able to make some contributions to the government agenda, we are looking forward to continue with the support and I can assure you that we will continue our work in Zambia,” she said.

The German Ambassador further noted that her government acknowledges the efforts of the new government to exploit the available natural resources in a responsible and climate friendly way.

“The abundant arable land, water and other natural resources should help address the issues of malnutrition, stunting and poverty. And we are happy that government is being environmentally conscious in its exploitation of these resources and also addressing issues that are serving as a threat,” she said.

Ms. Wagner-Mitchell said despite knowing that deforestation is currently an issue of concern, she has a feeling that the new government especially with the formation of the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment is addressing the issue with the importance it deserves.

She further expressed happiness at the way government institutions and communities are closely working together with the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) as it implements the various German-funded projects in the region.

Meanwhile, Eastern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary thanked the Ambassador for her country’s support to the province adding that issues of nutrition are critical to the province.

“I am glad that you are tackling issues of nutrition. We produce a lot of foods in the province as such we should be the last province to be faced with issues of malnutrition,” Ms. Phiri said.

Ms. Phiri highlighted that the province will strive to tap and maximize on its potential and grow the agriculture sector, as guided by the President.

“We are glad that partners like German are on board to address some of the problems being faced in the sector,” she said.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary called upon the German Government to render a hand in promoting sound farming practices in the province.

“I call upon you to join hands with us in ensuring farmers adopt more responsive means of farming like irrigation and also venture in other high value farming avenues like fish farming,” Ms. Phiri said.