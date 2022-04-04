The Opposition has advised President Hakainde Hichilema’s new dawn administration to consider subsidizing the cost of fuel to relieve citizens from ever increasing high cost of living.

New Foundation Zambia (NFZ) leader Fraser Malama says essential commodities such as basic foods, water and electricity have become expensive because of the high cost of fuel.

Mr Malama maintains that as his party is concerned about the vulnerable in society in terms of transport and food, among other essentials, President Hichilema should consider the welfare of the poor Zambians.

In a statement to ZANIS this evening , the opposition leader said the new dawn government’s introduction of free education will be meaningless as most children staying distances from their schools will spend more on transport from their respective homes.

“ As any shot distance is now K10 , so going and coming back from school a child needs K 20 kwacha every day, a K 100 per week and K 400 per month. This an unfortunate situation, “ he said.

He added that whether it is International Monitoring Fund (IMF) or the Ukraine war dictating the issues surrounding the price of fuel, President Hichilema should do something about it and cushion the situation.

Mr Malama observed that Zambia has had such a situation before adding that those in power then thought about the masses first and the needy in society.

On 31 March , 2022, the Energy Regulations Board ( ERB ) adjusted upwards fuel pump prices by K4.54, K4.68 and K3.93 per litre for petrol, diesel and kerosene, respectively.

This development has unsettled sections of society among them the Zambia Association of Manufacturers ( ZAM ) who have also advised government to consider suspension of certain taxes on Fuel.