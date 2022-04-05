Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering the same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

PROS

Excellent performance by Jared Leto ( Dr. Micheal Morbius).

Great chemistry between Jared Leto (Dr. Micheal Morbius) and Matt Smith ( Milo).

Visual effects and actions scenes were reverting.

CONS

Some of the casting choices were questionable, such as Tyrese who played Agent Simon Stroud. He was basically the same character he portrays in the Fast and Furious movies, except without the comedy. Tyrese Gibson was forgettable, the narrative didn’t offer his character much else to do but stay on the lookout for Morbius. He should have alerted his appearance or mannerisms more.

FAVORITE QUOTES

Martine Bancroft: “Michael, what’s happening?”

Dr. Michael Morbius: “I went from dying… to feeling more alive than ever. Increased strength and speed… the ability to use echolocation… and an overpowering urge to consume blood.”

Dr. Michael Morbius: “How far are we allowed to fix something that’s broken?”

Mentor: Until the remedy is worse than the disease.

CONCLUSION

Jared Leto is one of my favorite actors so I was very excited to see Morbius. Not knowing anything about the character I went into the movie with an open mind. Jared Leto brilliantly portrayed Dr. Michael Morbius, who is desperately trying to find a solution for his blood-borne sickness and will go to any lengths to find a cure. The film is built around the relationship between Dr. Morbius and his close friend Milo (Matt Smith) whom he met when they were 10 years old in hospital both suffering from the same deliberating disease. Matt Smith’s character is a little bland, and he’s also portraying a one-dimensional villain. The movie deserved a stronger, more menacing villain.

The plot is shallow and may not be as compelling as it appears in the trailers.

Morbius had the potential to be a great Marvel origin story. It had an original concept, a lead character that the audience can get emotionally attached to. What it lacked was depth.

RATING

3 out of 5

BY KAPA KAUMBA