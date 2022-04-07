Police have formally charged and arrested Chilufya Tayali for the offences of Inciting to mutiny Contrary to Section 48 subsection (a) of the Penal Code and communication of certain information Contrary to Section 4 (3) of the State Security Act Chapter 111 of the Laws of Zambia.
Brief facts of the matter are that it is alleged that Mr Tayali between March, 2022 and 2nd April, 2022, using social media did seduce persons serving in the Defence Force and Zambia Police Service from their duty of Allegiance to the Republican President.
It is further alleged that Mr Tayali on the 2nd day of April, 2022 without lawful excuse did receive an official classified Zambia Army message in contravention of the State Security Act and later circulated the document on social media using his Facebook page account.
The accused has been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.
This is according to a statement by Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga.
Bemba’s would say: we koni cinshi ca kalya? Mulomo, na iwe e u kakulya.
Maybe, Tawalye, forgot this Bemba adage and opened his mouth which received more than he can chew. Very unfortunate.
I hope Boweeman doesn’t get a shot at that Ethiopian as warned by Mwewa Lane.
I feel for this small boy Tayali for his safety as he will talk and snitch on the Army officers who gave him information…this man can not survive away from his gullible teenage Ethophian wife who he parades about!!
Small boys like Tayali dont think he lives in a rented house, has a toddler and a foreign wife who doesnt work or has no entrepreuer mind…does he understand what would happen if he is locked up for even 6 months? Who would look at them? His mother in the village living in a hut?
The best way to maintain peace is to try our best to balance tribal defense forces recruitment & promotions, civil service and govt positions appointments. The past has been so bad where two tribes dominated the defense forces recruitment, and this resulted into a time bomb we may be sitting on. This clearly weakens our country’s security.