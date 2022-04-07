The Zambian government and Huawei has entered into a partnership aimed at boosting the provision of digital skills, and developing young people into leaders of innovation.

The program also seeks to support and accelerate Zambia’s digital transformation for social and economic benefits.

Under the partnership, Huawei will provide ICT training to 5000 students and 50 instructors across institutions in Zambia, construct a premier digital innovation hub to act as a center of excellence for ICT, and establish a Digital Innovation Scholarship Fund under the patronage of President Hakainde Hichilema, benefitting 50 students each year over the next 4 years.

Huawei has said that talent identification and development is a key component that will accelerate digital transformation in Zambia.

Speaking during a media round-table discussion in Lusaka, Huawei Vice President for the Southern Region, Phil Li said Huawei recently signed a MoU with the Zambian government, aimed at providing ICT training to students across institutions of higher Learning.

Mr. Li explained that the Digital Innovation Leadership Program MoU signed between Huawei and the Government was recently endorsed by President Hakainde Hichilema at State House.

“Just last month, my colleague Leo Chen, Huawei President for Southern Africa, myself and Mr. Lai Bo, Chinese Charge D’Affaires to Zambia had a privilege to handover the Huawei Digital Innovation Leadership Program to the President through the Minister of Technology and Science and also the Minister of Education. Besides providing training to ICT students across Zambia, this program to establish a premier digital innovation hub at the University of Zambia (UNZA) and establish a Presidential Scholarship under the patronage of President Hakainde Hichilema” Mr. Li said.

During the Signing Ceremony held at State House in Lusaka, last month President Hakainde Hichilema commended Huawei for its unique contribution in promoting ICT’s and broader development in Zambia.

“No country can develop fast enough without technology. The initiative by Huawei is commendable and will go a long way in offering deserving students good opportunities and tapping into the talents and creativity of Zambians an help our nation evolve into a 21st century country and economy,” the President said.

For the past 18 years since 2004, Huawei has been operating in Zambia and has been a strategic partner in many key ICT projects Zambia has undertaken so far.

Huawei sees itself as part of Zambia’s future and it sees the recent investment in building a healthy and sustainable ecosystem will benefit many Zambian youths.

In the recent past, Zambia has seen a number of developments relating to ICT’s. , Zambia’s first ever stand- alone Ministry of Technology and Science was established in September 2021.

In January 2022, MTN and Huawei launched the first ever 5G network.

Education and ICT development is among the lynchpin reforms for the Zambian government.

Recently, the Ministry of Technology and Science shared its ambitious 5 pillar plan that encompasses improving digital skills and supporting digital entrepreneurship among other things.

The Digital Innovation Leadership Program may actually be a boost to that plan and it adds to an array of ICT talent programs that Huawei has been conducting in Zambia, such as the Seeds for the Future (SFTF) and the ICT competition.

Since 2004, Zambia has been mutually working with Huawei in its vision towards advancing science, technology and innovation, as well as helping to accelerate Zambia’s digital transformation on so many levels.

The two partners have accomplished various key projects together in both education and the ICT sector.