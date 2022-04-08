Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali has vowed never to stop speaking for justice in all its forms amid his arrest for the offence of Inciting to mutiny Contrary to Section 48 subsection (a) of the Penal Code.

Police in Lusaka picked up Mr Tayali earlier this week and detained him at Ibex Police Station in Lusaka.

On Thursday, Police formerly charged and arrested Mr Tayali aged 47 of House Number 38 Ngwezi Road in Roma township in Lusaka for the offences of Inciting to mutiny Contrary to Section 48 subsection (a) of the Penal Code and communication of certain information Contrary to Section 4 (3) of the State Security Act Chapter 111 of the Laws of Zambia.

According to Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, brief facts of the matter are that it is alleged that Mr Tayali between March, 2022 and 2nd April, 2022 in the Lusaka District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia using social media did seduce persons serving in the Defence Force and Zambia Police Service from their duty of Allegiance to the Republican President.

It is further alleged that Mr Tayali on the 2nd day of April, 2022 at 19:59 hours in the Lusaka District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia without lawful excuse did receive an official classified Zambia Army message in contravention of the State Security Act and later circulated the document on social media using his Facebook page account.

Mr. Tayali has been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

Mr. Tayali recently held a media briefing which was live on facebook at which he heavily criticized President Hakainde Hichilema and his New Dawn Government.

Among other allegations, Mr Tayali charged that the new Government has failed to manage the economy and has neglected the private sector.

He described the UPND Government as the ‘New Dark’ instead of their slogan new dawn.

Mr. Tayali also alleged that he has information relating to the conditions of service for defence force officers.

“Do not fear the wicked; God will always be on our side as long as we are standing on the truth and justice. If you ever wonder why I have the courage to face up #ANYONE or #ANYTHING, I want you to know that I believe that, God created me for that purpose, to be a “#Public Lawyer” for everyone including men in uniform, because they too deserve justice,” Mr Tayali wrote in his first Facebook post after being released on Police bond.

“And God confirms my purpose to me, I literally hear God encouraging me when I pray. If you don’t believe that, that is not my problem but I strongly believe it and I will be happy dying for that purpose,” he stated.

“This is my first-morning prayer, in my house, after being released yesterday, and look at the Scripture reading, which I did not choose, but it is of the Daily readings in the Catholic calendar. Jeremiah 20:10-13. I hear the whisperings of many:

“Terror on every side! Denounce! Let us denounce him!”All those who were my friends are on the watch for any misstep of mine.

“Perhaps he will be trapped; then we can prevail, and take our vengeance on him.” But the LORD is with me, like a mighty champion: my persecutors will stumble, they will not triumph. In their failure they will be put to utter shame, to lasting, unforgettable confusion. O LORD of hosts, you who test the just, who probe mind and heart, let me witness the vengeance you take on them, for to you I have entrusted my cause. Sing to the LORD, praise the LORD, for he has rescued the life of the poor from the power of the wicked,” Mr. Tayali wrote.

Mr. Tayali said he will continue with his outspoken stance on matters of public interest.

“You can say whatever you want, but to me this is my God speaking to me directly and I am encouraged to continue on my trajectory. i will never stop speaking for justice in all its forms,” he concluded.